Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for August 19

Is price of Cardano (ADA) ready to bounce back from current levels?

The weekend has started with continued bear dominance, according to CoinMarketCap's ranking.

ADA/USD

The rate of Cardano (ADA) has dropped by almost 1% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the price of Cardano (ADA) is trying to break the local resistance at $0.2647. If it manages to do that and fixes above, the upward move may continue to the $0.2680 mark tomorrow.

On the bigger time frame, traders should focus on yesterday's peak at $0.2674. If the bar closes near it, there is a high possibility of further growth to the next resistance at $0.2761.

Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the upcoming week.

On the weekly chart, the price of ADA is approaching the support level of $0.22. If sellers' pressure continues, the accumulated energy might be enough for a sharp drop to the $0.20 zone soon.

ADA is trading at $0.2647 at press time.