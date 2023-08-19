Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for August 19

The weekend has started with continued bear dominance, according to CoinMarketCap's ranking.
Top coins by CoinMarketCap
ADA/USD
The rate of Cardano (ADA) has dropped by almost 1% over the last 24 hours.
Image by TradingView
On the hourly chart, the price of Cardano (ADA) is trying to break the local resistance at $0.2647. If it manages to do that and fixes above, the upward move may continue to the $0.2680 mark tomorrow.
Image by TradingView
On the bigger time frame, traders should focus on yesterday's peak at $0.2674. If the bar closes near it, there is a high possibility of further growth to the next resistance at $0.2761.
Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the upcoming week.
Image by TradingView
On the weekly chart, the price of ADA is approaching the support level of $0.22. If sellers' pressure continues, the accumulated energy might be enough for a sharp drop to the $0.20 zone soon.
ADA is trading at $0.2647 at press time.