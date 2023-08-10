XRP Price Analysis for August 10

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The cryptocurrency market has not yet decided which way to go, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

XRP is one of the biggest losers today, going down by 3.48%.

Image by TradingView

On the local chart, the rate of XRP is in the middle of the channel, between the support at $0.6237 and the resistance at $0.6362. There are low chances of seeing any sharp moves today, as most of the daily ATR has been passed. In this case, ongoing sideways trading around $0.63 is the more likely scenario until tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the rate of XRP has failed to fix above the interim $0.64 mark, which means sellers keep controlling the situation on the market. If the drop to $0.62 continues, the accumulated energy might be enough for a support breakout, followed by a possible blast to the $0.60 area and below.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, traders should focus on the nearest level of $0.61. If the bar closes far from it, buyers have a chance to seize the initiative that can lead to a local rise to the $0.65 range.

XRP is trading at $0.6306 at press time.