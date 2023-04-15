Original U.Today article

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for April 15

Sat, 04/15/2023 - 15:37
Denys Serhiichuk
Has Bitcoin (BTC) found local peak?
The market has faced a slight correction as some coins have returned to the red zone.

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 1% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the rate of Bitcoin (BTC) is on the way to the local support at $30,315. If buyers cannot seize the initiative, the breakout can be a prerequisite for a sharp drop to the $30,100-$30,200 zone.

On the daily time frame, the rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has once again tested the resistance at $30,614. At the moment, neither buyers nor sellers are controlling the situation.

While the rate is above the vital $30,000 mark, there is nothing to worry about. However, if a breakout of it happens, the drop may continue to the support at $29,380.

From the midterm point of view, the rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has fixed above the resistance at $29,380. However, bulls might need more time to accumulate energy for a further move. In this case, sideways trading in the area of $29,500-$30,500 is the more likely scenario for the next days.

Bitcoin is trading at $30,368 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

