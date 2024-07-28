XRP Prediction for July 28

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most coins have returned to the red area, according to CoinStats.

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has increased by 0.46% over the last day.

On the hourly chart, the price of XRP is in the middle of the local channel. However, any sharp moves are unlikely to happen by the end of the day as most of the ATR has been passed.

A similar picture is on the daily time frame. The price keeps accumulating energy for a further move. In this case, ongoing sideways trading around the current prices is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

From the midterm point of view, the rate of XRP is trading within the previous weekly bar.

If the situation does not change until the end of the day, traders may witness a consolidation in the zone of $0.58-$0.65 for the next weeks.

XRP is trading at $0.6030 at press time.