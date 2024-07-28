    Original U.Today article

    XRP Prediction for July 28

    Denys Serhiichuk
    When can traders expect sharp move from XRP?
    Sun, 28/07/2024 - 15:47
    Most coins have returned to the red area, according to CoinStats.

    XRP chart by CoinStats

    XRP/USD

    The rate of XRP has increased by 0.46% over the last day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of XRP is in the middle of the local channel. However, any sharp moves are unlikely to happen by the end of the day as most of the ATR has been passed.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    A similar picture is on the daily time frame. The price keeps accumulating energy for a further move. In this case, ongoing sideways trading around the current prices is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the rate of XRP is trading within the previous weekly bar.

    If the situation does not change until the end of the day, traders may witness a consolidation in the zone of $0.58-$0.65 for the next weeks.

    XRP is trading at $0.6030 at press time.

    About the author
    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

