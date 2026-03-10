AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Cardano at Key Price Juncture as Bollinger Bands Tighten, Where to Next?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Tue, 10/03/2026 - 14:12
    Cardano's Bollinger Bands signal an incoming trend change, with the potential for a breakout to $0.30.
    Advertisement
    Cardano at Key Price Juncture as Bollinger Bands Tighten, Where to Next?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google
    Advertisement

    Cardano is currently in a "trapped" scenario, according to the Bollinger Bands indicator, with traders now watching the next price move.

    Bollinger Bands are volatility bands placed two standard deviations above and below the 20-period (day or week) simple moving average of the price.

    The scenario for Cardano on the daily chart is presented with price constricted below the midline, which is the 20-day MA and the lower band of the Bollinger range.

    HOT Stories
    $2 XRP Back on the Menu: Bollinger Bands, Bitcoin (BTC) Recovers to $70,000 Amid 500% Liquidation Imbalance, 494 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Leaves Singapore's Coinhako to Major Market Maker: Morning Crypto Report Ripple Exec Celebrates $100 Billion Milestone
    Article image
    ADA/USD Daily Chart, Image By TradingView

    As seen on the daily charts, the Bollinger Bands have narrowed since February as Cardano stayed in sideways trading.

    Advertisement

    Cardano has consolidated in a broad range between $0.22 and $0.312 since February, as bulls and bears engage in a tussle.

    A narrowing band suggests declining volatility, which might be a signal that the market is coiling and preparing energy for the next big move in either direction.

    What's next? 

    At the time of writing, ADA was up 3.44% in the last 24 hours to $0.2633, in line with the broader market recovery. Major tokens snapped back on Tuesday as optimism rippled through risk markets.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 03/02/2026 - 15:49
    Cardano Signals Hourly Death Cross as Price Hovers Near $0.26
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    Cardano's price recovery is expected to face selling at the 20-day MA, currently at $0.27, with ADA only reaching a high of $0.267 in the early Tuesday session. A price climb past $0.27 and $0.30, which mark the midline and the upper band of the Bollinger range, might signal a potential short-term trend change.

    On the other hand, support is expected at $0.24, the lower band of the Bollinger range, which the price has tested a handful of times since March.

    Cardano fundamentals stay positive

    Yesterday, Cardano announced the release of the Programmable Tokens Platform, a key to unlocking tokenization and further growth of stablecoins on Cardano.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 03/09/2026 - 15:07
    Cardano (ADA) Hits Major Tokenization Milestone With Programmable Tokens for RWA
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    In a key follow-up to its roadmap, the Cardano Foundation continues to facilitate the progress of CIP-0113, a standard to enable token issuers to attach programmable rules to Cardano native assets, allowing tokenized instruments to meet compliance and operational requirements.

    A major milestone for interoperability was announced in February through the integration with LayerZero on Cardano. 

    #Cardano News #Cardano Price Prediction #Cardano
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 10, 2026 - 13:48
    Adam Back Hints at Who Is Quietly Accumulating Bitcoin During This Rally
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 10, 2026 - 13:25
    80 Trillion Shiba Inu Threshold Hanging by a Thread
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    MEXC Records $175M Net Inflows in February, Ranking 4th Among Global CEXs
    Endorphina Club Returns to Host the GamingTECH CEE Awards Ceremony & Party at HIPTHER Prague Summit 2026
    Istanbul Blockchain Week Launches Institutional Markets Summit: Pioneering Institutional Adoption of Digital Assets
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 10, 2026 - 14:12
    Cardano at Key Price Juncture as Bollinger Bands Tighten, Where to Next?
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Mar 10, 2026 - 13:48
    Adam Back Hints at Who Is Quietly Accumulating Bitcoin During This Rally
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 10, 2026 - 13:25
    80 Trillion Shiba Inu Threshold Hanging by a Thread
    Arman Shirinyan
    Show all