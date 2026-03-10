Adam Back Hints at Who Is Quietly Accumulating Bitcoin During This Rally

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

While Bitcoin is trying to rewrite local highs, one of the main ideologues of the crypto industry and CEO of Blockstream Adam Back pointed to potential drivers of the rally by posting a meme with a bright green button, labeled “Buy Green.” Back hinted that a vacuum of unprecedented scale may currently be operating in the market, leaving the price almost no chance for a deep correction.

Identifying drivers of $71,000 breakout

At the moment, the technical picture for the BTC/USDT pair confirms Back’s theory. After a powerful impulse in the first half of the day, the price broke the psychological barrier around $71,000 per BTC and entered a resistance zone.

As Back himself suggests, the character of the candles indicates that purchases may be coming from Strategy and from capital inflows through new instruments such as the STRC network. It is also possible, though this remains only an assumption of Back's, that Michael Saylor has switched to a mode of market orders, buying Bitcoin directly through the order book.

feels like someone is leaning on the buy 🟩 button. pic.twitter.com/iHGHAbHbCV — Adam Back (@adam3us) March 10, 2026

Why is this happening right now? Back emphasizes that companies such as Strategy have created a unique financial flywheel. By issuing shares and debt instruments with double-digit yields and higher, they obtain liquidity that is immediately converted into BTC. This process may create a supply squeeze in which exchange reserves cannot keep up with institutional demand.

At the moment BTC is trading around $70,500. If buyers manage to hold the support zone, the next objective could be consolidation above $72,000, which would open the path to levels not seen by Bitcoin since February, at the beginning of 2026.