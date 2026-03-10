AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Adam Back Hints at Who Is Quietly Accumulating Bitcoin During This Rally

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Tue, 10/03/2026 - 13:48
    As Bitcoin targets $72,000, Adam Back analyzes "financial flywheel" driving massive market orders. Explore the institutional players quietly accumulating BTC.
    Advertisement
    Adam Back Hints at Who Is Quietly Accumulating Bitcoin During This Rally
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google

    While Bitcoin is trying to rewrite local highs, one of the main ideologues of the crypto industry and CEO of Blockstream Adam Back pointed to potential drivers of the rally by posting a meme with a bright green button, labeled “Buy Green.” Back hinted that a vacuum of unprecedented scale may currently be operating in the market, leaving the price almost no chance for a deep correction.

    Advertisement

    Identifying drivers of $71,000 breakout

    At the moment, the technical picture for the BTC/USDT pair confirms Back’s theory. After a powerful impulse in the first half of the day, the price broke the psychological barrier around $71,000 per BTC and entered a resistance zone. 

    Article image
    BTC/USD 1-Minute Chart, Source: TradingView

    As Back himself suggests, the character of the candles indicates that purchases may be coming from Strategy and from capital inflows through new instruments such as the STRC network. It is also possible, though this remains only an assumption of Back's, that Michael Saylor has switched to a mode of market orders, buying Bitcoin directly through the order book.

    HOT Stories
    $2 XRP Back on the Menu: Bollinger Bands, Bitcoin (BTC) Recovers to $70,000 Amid 500% Liquidation Imbalance, 494 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Leaves Singapore's Coinhako to Major Market Maker: Morning Crypto Report Ripple Exec Celebrates $100 Billion Milestone

    Why is this happening right now? Back emphasizes that companies such as Strategy have created a unique financial flywheel. By issuing shares and debt instruments with double-digit yields and higher, they obtain liquidity that is immediately converted into BTC. This process may create a supply squeeze in which exchange reserves cannot keep up with institutional demand.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 03/10/2026 - 09:07
    Is the 'Bitcoin Pyramid' Cracking? Peter Schiff Predicts Forced BTC Liquidations by MicroStrategy
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    At the moment BTC is trading around $70,500. If buyers manage to hold the support zone, the next objective could be consolidation above $72,000, which would open the path to levels not seen by Bitcoin since February, at the beginning of 2026.

    Advertisement
    #Adam Back #Bitcoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 10, 2026 - 13:25
    80 Trillion Shiba Inu Threshold Hanging by a Thread
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Mar 10, 2026 - 13:19
    743 Million XRP in 24 Hours: Will Market See Volatility Comeback?
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    MEXC Records $175M Net Inflows in February, Ranking 4th Among Global CEXs
    Endorphina Club Returns to Host the GamingTECH CEE Awards Ceremony & Party at HIPTHER Prague Summit 2026
    Istanbul Blockchain Week Launches Institutional Markets Summit: Pioneering Institutional Adoption of Digital Assets
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 10, 2026 - 13:48
    Adam Back Hints at Who Is Quietly Accumulating Bitcoin During This Rally
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 10, 2026 - 13:25
    80 Trillion Shiba Inu Threshold Hanging by a Thread
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Mar 10, 2026 - 13:19
    743 Million XRP in 24 Hours: Will Market See Volatility Comeback?
    Arman Shirinyan
    Show all