'I Didn't Dump': Hoskinson Denies ADA Sale Rumors as Cardano Loses 88% in Four Years

Charles Hoskinson is back in the replies, and this time the topic was not tech, it was the old claim that he sold ADA near the top. After his Christmas post saying it has been "a long, hard year," and that 2026 has a lot to look forward to, one commenter accused him of dumping ADA at $3 in 2021 and refusing to buy back around $0.30, where the price is right now.

The crypto entrepreneur pushed back by rejecting the idea straight away, saying he never sold into the move, and called the allegation made-up noise, saying that "no matter how much you bots lie, it doesn't make it true."

What's happening with the Cardano token is crystal clear on the weekly chart. ADA is trading at around $0.35 on Binance, and the bigger picture has not really changed since 2021: the coin topped in that cycle, then spent the next few years dropping lower, with only occasional rallies that did not manage to turn the trend around.

ADA/USD by TradingView

Thus, the 2025 rebound did not turn into a lasting recovery, and the price has now drifted back to the mid-$0.30s, basically back to the zone where the market treats every bounce as suspect.

Key levels for Cardano (ADA) right now

Levels are now the whole story. The level of $0.35 is the immediate line, and if the market closes below that this week, it will open up the next obvious zone at $0.30. So, if sellers start putting pressure on thin liquidity, the market will start treating $0.30 like a magnet instead of a maybe.

On the upside, ADA first has to reclaim $0.38-$0.40 and hold it because, without that, every bounce is still just a bounce. Real improvement will only start when ADA gets back above $0.50 and stays there, which will force shorts to cover and finally give spot buyers a reason to stop waiting on the sidelines.