XRP On Worst Price Level Since 2024: Will 2026 Be Catastrophic?

The price of XRP has dropped to its lowest level since 2024, and there is not much indication on the current chart structure that the decline is about to stop. The asset is still under constant selling pressure, and recent price movement supports a more general bearish trend that has dominated trading for several months. XRP has now broken below several support layers on the daily chart that served as stabilizing zones during previous pullbacks.

No recovery for XRP

Since the midcycle peak, every attempt at recovery has resulted in lower highs, and sell-offs have continued to carve out lower lows, which is a classic downtrend continuation pattern. The most recent breakdown showed that bearish momentum is picking up speed rather than slowing down, pushing the price through the descending channel support that had led the correction for weeks.

The weakness is further strengthened by moving averages; the fact that XRP is trading well below its medium- and long-term trend indicators, all of which slope downward, indicates that sellers are still in complete control. Recent recoveries have been brief and shallow, and attempts to regain important moving averages have continuously failed.

Volume is not there

Volume behavior also presents an unsettling image, and breakdown moves are accompanied by selling spikes, whereas relief rallies seem to have muted buying interest. This disparity implies that rebounds are not being used as accumulation points to, but rather as exit opportunities by market players.

Although oversold conditions in strong downtrends typically indicate continuation rather than reversal, momentum indicators are once again approaching oversold territory. In the absence of a robust catalyst or a widespread rebound on the cryptocurrency market, XRP is still susceptible to additional losses.

From a structural standpoint, XRP is now trading in price territory not seen since early 2024, erasing many of the gains accumulated during last year’s rally. Losing this zone is psychologically significant because it makes traders who once thought of these levels as long-term support less confident.

The likelihood of another downward leg is still high under the current circumstances. Unless XRP quickly regains lost support levels and stabilizes above them, further downside toward deeper support zones remains a realistic scenario.