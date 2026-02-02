AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP On Worst Price Level Since 2024: Will 2026 Be Catastrophic?

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Mon, 2/02/2026 - 8:16
    XRP is not behaving in a way the majority of investors expected at the beginning of 2026.
    Advertisement
    XRP On Worst Price Level Since 2024: Will 2026 Be Catastrophic?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    The price of XRP has dropped to its lowest level since 2024, and there is not much indication on the current chart structure that the decline is about to stop. The asset is still under constant selling pressure, and recent price movement supports a more general bearish trend that has dominated trading for several months. XRP has now broken below several support layers on the daily chart that served as stabilizing zones during previous pullbacks.

    No recovery for XRP

    Since the midcycle peak, every attempt at recovery has resulted in lower highs, and sell-offs have continued to carve out lower lows, which is a classic downtrend continuation pattern. The most recent breakdown showed that bearish momentum is picking up speed rather than slowing down, pushing the price through the descending channel support that had led the correction for weeks.

    Article image
    XRP/USD Chart by TradingView

    The weakness is further strengthened by moving averages; the fact that XRP is trading well below its medium- and long-term trend indicators, all of which slope downward, indicates that sellers are still in complete control. Recent recoveries have been brief and shallow, and attempts to regain important moving averages have continuously failed.

    HOT Stories
    Crypto Market Review: XRP in Deep $1 Waters, Shiba Inu (SHIB) — Worst Price Nosedive of 2026, Is Bitcoin (BTC) in Danger of Hitting $50,000? Strategy's Saylor Hints at Fresh Bitcoin Buy Amid Investor Ridicule Shiba Inu Buyers Step In, Peter Brandt Reveals Bitcoin Price Rebound Target, Ripple Exec Confirms XRP as Priority — Top Weekly Crypto News Morning Crypto Report: XRP in -77% Breakdown Danger, Massive 100,000 ETH Binance Dump by Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Whale, Cardano's Forgotten +25% February Wins

    Volume is not there

    Volume behavior also presents an unsettling image, and breakdown moves are accompanied by selling spikes, whereas relief rallies seem to have muted buying interest. This disparity implies that rebounds are not being used as accumulation points to, but rather as exit opportunities by market players.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 02/02/2026 - 07:33
    Brandt Issues Warning for Strategy Investors
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    Although oversold conditions in strong downtrends typically indicate continuation rather than reversal, momentum indicators are once again approaching oversold territory. In the absence of a robust catalyst or a widespread rebound on the cryptocurrency market, XRP is still susceptible to additional losses.

    From a structural standpoint, XRP is now trading in price territory not seen since early 2024, erasing many of the gains accumulated during last year’s rally. Losing this zone is psychologically significant because it makes traders who once thought of these levels as long-term support less confident.

    Advertisement

    The likelihood of another downward leg is still high under the current circumstances. Unless XRP quickly regains lost support levels and stabilizes above them, further downside toward deeper support zones remains a realistic scenario.

    #XRP
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 2, 2026 - 9:13
    Ripple Unlocks Giant 1,000,000,000 XRP As Price Crashes 17.29%
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    Feb 2, 2026 - 7:33
    Brandt Issues Warning for Strategy Investors
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Gate TradFi Web Access Now Open, Strengthening One-Stop Multi-Asset Trading System
    Bcon Global Launches Non-Custodial Crypto Payment Gateway for Direct Wallet Payments
    Global Blockchain Show Abu Dhabi 2025 Concludes as a Landmark Gathering Shaping the Future of Web3 and Digital Economies
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Feb 2, 2026 - 9:13
    Ripple Unlocks Giant 1,000,000,000 XRP As Price Crashes 17.29%
    article image Yuri Molchan
    News
    Feb 2, 2026 - 8:16
    XRP On Worst Price Level Since 2024: Will 2026 Be Catastrophic?
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Feb 2, 2026 - 7:33
    Brandt Issues Warning for Strategy Investors
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Feb 2, 2026 - 5:56
    Cramer: Bitcoin Is Unreliable
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    NewsCrypto Market ReviewPrice Analysis
    Feb 2, 2026 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Review: XRP in Deep $1 Waters, Shiba Inu (SHIB) — Worst Price Nosedive of 2026, Is Bitcoin (BTC) in Danger of Hitting $50,000?
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Feb 2, 2026 - 9:13
    Ripple Unlocks Giant 1,000,000,000 XRP As Price Crashes 17.29%
    Yuri Molchan
    News
    Feb 2, 2026 - 8:16
    XRP On Worst Price Level Since 2024: Will 2026 Be Catastrophic?
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Feb 2, 2026 - 7:33
    Brandt Issues Warning for Strategy Investors
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all