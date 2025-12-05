Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Hits Deepest Fear Levels Since October

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Fri, 5/12/2025 - 5:22
    XRP has entered the "fear zone" after collapsing by more than 30% from the October peak.
    Advertisement
    XRP Hits Deepest Fear Levels Since October
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    According to analytics platform Santiment, XRP is behaving differently compared to Bitcoin in terms of fear, uncertainty, and doubt (FUD). 

    Over the past two months, XRP has lost about 31% of its value, and social data shows that the current level of negative sentiment is the highest since October.

    HOT Stories
    XRP Hits Deepest Fear Levels Since October
    Crypto Market Prediction: 150% Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrocketing, Is Ethereum (ETH) Death Cross Cancelation Confirmed? Where's Bitcoin (BTC) Going to Stop: $93,000, $86,000 or Lower?
    Ripple Finalizes GTreasury Acquisition
    CFTC Chairman Confirms Developing Plan for US Crypto Leadership

    The silver lining 

    On the chart Santiment provides, they use colored circles to show extreme sentiment days. Red circles appear when there are significantly more bullish comments than bearish ones, which they call the "greed zone." 

    Advertisement

    Green circles appear when bearish comments far outnumber bullish ones, called the "fear zone." 

    The last time XRP experienced similar levels of fear on November 21st, its price quickly surged by 22% over the next three days before optimism returned and the rally stopped.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 12/04/2025 - 20:32
    Ripple Finalizes GTreasury Acquisition
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    Santiment implies that the current conditions are somewhat similar to that previous scenario. This could potentially bode well for 

    ETF hype has fizzled 

    XRP has underperformed relative to expectations built on ETF hype. 

    Despite multiple spot XRP ETFs launching since mid-November from issuers of the likes of Canary Capital, Bitwise, Franklin Templeton, Grayscale, and 21Shares, the price has not managed to pull off a major breakout. Their launches were not even sell-the-news events because there were no preceding rallies. 

    However, as reported by U.Today, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse recently rejected the idea that the ETF market is overhyped. He pointed to robust inflows that have already surpassed $700 million. This, according to Garlinghouse, shows that there is pent-up demand from institutional investors and those investors who want access to the token without having to deal with custody. 

    #XRP News #Ripple News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    NewsCrypto Market ReviewPrice Analysis
    Dec 5, 2025 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: 150% Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrocketing, Is Ethereum (ETH) Death Cross Cancelation Confirmed? Where's Bitcoin (BTC) Going to Stop: $93,000, $86,000 or Lower?
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Dec 4, 2025 - 22:07
    $185 Million in Bitcoin Exits Binance in Minutes, Who is Buying?
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    iAero Protocol Launches Token Sweeper, Distributes 5% of LIQ Supply to Stakers
    VerifiedX and Blockdaemon Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring Scalable DeFi Access Globally
    TrueNorth Raises $3M to Build Domain-Specific AI for Finance
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 5, 2025 - 5:22
    XRP Hits Deepest Fear Levels Since October
    Alex Dovbnya
    News, Crypto Market Review, Price Analysis
    Dec 5, 2025 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: 150% Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrocketing, Is Ethereum (ETH) Death Cross Cancelation Confirmed? Where's Bitcoin (BTC) Going to Stop: $93,000, $86,000 or Lower?
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Dec 4, 2025 - 22:07
    $185 Million in Bitcoin Exits Binance in Minutes, Who is Buying?
    Caroline Amosun
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD