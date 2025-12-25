Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    1,000,000 XRP in 24 Hours: Is This the End?

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Thu, 25/12/2025 - 11:33
    XRP could be ready for a proper recovery as soon as the holiday season ends.
    Advertisement
    1,000,000 XRP in 24 Hours: Is This the End?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    XRP is currently in an awkward position. In terms of price, the asset is still trapped in a clear declining channel that has dominated the previous few months. Lower highs and lower lows are still present, and XRP is still trading below its important moving averages, all of which are declining. Technically speaking, a verified trend reversal does not resemble this. 

    XRP is moving across networks

    But when on-chain data is included in the conversation, the overall picture becomes more complex. Approximately one million XRP were transferred across the network in a brief period of time during the last 24 hours, indicating a dramatic increase in XRP Ledger activity. The number of active users is still comparatively high when compared to previous weeks, and the volume of payments increased significantly. This indicates one crucial point: the network itself is not dead or deserted, even though price action is sluggish.

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Long-term increases in active addresses and payment volume typically precede, rather than follow, more significant directional price changes. Prior to the markets obvious reaction, on-chain activity frequently serves as a leading indicator, indicating phases of accumulation or distribution. Even though it hasnt yet resulted in a bullish price expansion, XRP's spike indicates that capital is moving once more.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple Could Have Sold as Much XRP as It Wanted, CTO Says
    Crypto Market Prediction: Will Ethereum's (ETH) Christmas Be Bullish? Bitcoin (BTC) Hides Its Real Power, Did XRP Just End 160-Day Bloodbath?
    Race to $5,000: Gold Takes Massive Lead Over ETH
    Ripple Moves $120 Million in XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Down 100%, Cardano and Solana to Build Cross-Chain Bridge — Crypto News Digest

    XRP pushed down

    XRP is still capped by declining resistance on the price chart and is having difficulty regaining crucial levels around the mid-$2 range. Any attempts at a rally are still at risk of failing until XRP breaks out of its declining channel and regains at least one significant moving average with volume confirmation.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 12/24/2025 - 13:34
    Key 2026 Date Revealed for XRP Community: Details
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    The more positive view is that XRP might be entering a base-building stage. RSI is hovering close to oversold-neutral territory, selling pressure seems to be waning, and repeated tests of local lows have not resulted in new breakdowns. This suggests that interest is growing beneath the surface when combined with increasing on-chain engagement.

    Not yet, at least not conclusively, is this the end of the downward trend. However, it appears to be the end of complacency. XRP may have a far stronger setup going into the new year than what the chart alone currently indicates, if network activity keeps increasing and the price is able to break above resistance.

    Advertisement
    #XRP #XRP Price Analysis
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 25, 2025 - 10:23
    Bitcoin at $25,000: Crazy Flash Crash No One Observed
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Dec 25, 2025 - 10:17
    -118,611,500,000 SHIB in 24 Hours: Shiba Inu Bullish on Christmas
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    THORChain Launches Native Cross-Chain Swap Interface in Public Beta
    $GRANT Is Live: GrantiX Lists on BitMart and BingX After Successful IDOs
    EverValue Coin (EVA) consolidates an economic model with growing Bitcoin backing
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 25, 2025 - 11:33
    1,000,000 XRP in 24 Hours: Is This the End?
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Dec 25, 2025 - 10:23
    Bitcoin at $25,000: Crazy Flash Crash No One Observed
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Dec 25, 2025 - 10:17
    -118,611,500,000 SHIB in 24 Hours: Shiba Inu Bullish on Christmas
    Caroline Amosun
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD