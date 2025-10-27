AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Never Designed to Be Cheap: BlackSwan Capitalist Founder

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Mon, 27/10/2025 - 12:03
    BlackSwan Capitalist founder makes a bullish case for XRP's price breakout.
    Advertisement
    XRP Never Designed to Be Cheap: BlackSwan Capitalist Founder
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    BlackSwan Capitalist Founder Versan Aljarrah shared a new insight into XRP's design and function. The founder said XRP was never designed to be cheap, adding to the positive sentiment surrounding XRP.

    Advertisement

    XRP's original design

    In an X post, Versan Aljarrah raised an argument about the original design and functionality of XRP, the Ripple-backed coin.

    He said XRP was originally designed to have a high price. The statement implies that the XRP price must climb higher to fulfill its role as a global bridge asset.

    Aljarrah based his argument on the role of XRP in handling massive financial flows. This includes global debt, derivatives and liquidity for cross-border transactions.

    To Aljarrah, a higher XRP price means fewer tokens are needed per transaction. He believes this will make the system scalable and efficient.

    His perspective aligns with the idea that the XRP price must rise to match the scale of the markets it aims to serve.

    He added that a high XRP price is not just driven by market hype but by its utility in enabling global financial systems.

    Crucially, XRP primarily functions as a bridge asset for transferring value across borders and between financial institutions. Its primary use case is to streamline international money transfers, which are often slow and expensive due to legacy systems like SWIFT.

    Therefore, as more institutions adopt XRP-based solutions, demand for the coin increases. Higher demand with a fixed supply naturally drives the price upward, a functional outcome of adoption.

    Why XRP will remain relevant in global finance

    Aljarrah explained in a YouTube video that the global financial system is currently being digitized at an unprecedented pace. According to Aljarrah, acquiring XRP means owning the technologies that will move all the world’s value in some way. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 10/27/2025 - 09:36
    XRP ETF Countdown: Two Weeks May Be Enough, Predicts Top Expert
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    He pointed out that central banks are already tokenizing their debt on the XRP Ledger. Aljarrah likened investments in XRP to owning shares in the internet itself.

    He also emphasized that owning XRP is not just an investment but a mindset. Aljarrah highlighted key roles of XRP, including eliminating the frictions of cross-border payments and providing instant liquidity.

    He added that XRP scales for institutional needs, pointing out Ripple's collaborations with financial institutions.

    For instance, Ripple recently announced a major partnership with Franklin Templeton and DBS Bank to develop repo markets powered by stablecoins and tokenized collateral.

    In another key update, Ripple entered a new partnership with Absa Bank to expand XRP adoption.

    #XRP
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 27, 2025 - 11:34
    Ethereum up 6% as Bull Flag Pattern Emerges, $5,000 Next?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    NewsCrypto News Digest
    Oct 27, 2025 - 11:03
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Scores Legal Win in India, Mt. Gox Delays Bitcoin Payouts, China Warns of Crypto Risks
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Power the Meme Market Shape, MAGAX Utilizes AI Features
    RIVER Gains 5x Following Binance Perp Listing, Supported by Time-Encoded Airdrop Conversion
    Trezor Launches Trezor Safe 7: First Hardware Wallet With Transparent Secure Element
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 27, 2025 - 12:03
    XRP Never Designed to Be Cheap: BlackSwan Capitalist Founder
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 27, 2025 - 11:34
    Ethereum up 6% as Bull Flag Pattern Emerges, $5,000 Next?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News, Crypto News Digest
    Oct 27, 2025 - 11:03
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Scores Legal Win in India, Mt. Gox Delays Bitcoin Payouts, China Warns of Crypto Risks
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all