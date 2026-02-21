XRP MVRV Indicator Stays Negative Ahead of Next Price Move

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

According to Santiment, XRP MVRV indicator stays in the negative as the majority of cryptocurrencies remain undervalued heading into the weekend.

In a recent tweet, Santiment analyzed the 30-day MVRVs of major cryptocurrencies, including XRP. Based on this indicator, XRP is slightly undervalued with its 30-day MVRV being in the negative at -4.1%.

📊 According to the 30-day MVRV's of crypto's large caps, which identifies overvalued and undervalued assets based on average trader returns, here are where things stand:



Undervalued:

📌 Ethereum $ETH: -14.3%



Slightly Undervalued:

📌 Bitcoin $BTC: -6.9%

📌 Chainlink $LINK:… pic.twitter.com/Qu08RBaw1S — Santiment (@santimentfeed) February 20, 2026

At the time of writing, XRP was trading sideways near $1.44, up 2.43% in the last 24 hours, with analysts signaling that a major move might be brewing.

XRP volatility has dropped to levels last seen before a major 2024 rally, with technical traders highlighting a compression setup.

This price setup has $1.39 as key support and $1.44 as near-term resistance that could open a move toward $1.50 to $1.62 if reclaimed.

With volatility near prior cycle lows, analysts indicate that the timing and direction of the next breakout might depend on how long this low volatility consolidation phase might last.

XRP expands in RWA tokenization

In a recent tweet, Evernorth CEO Asheesh Birla highlighted XRP's growth in the real-world asset (RWA) tokenization market. He added that this signifies that institutional blockchain adoption is accelerating on XRPL.

The RWA activity growth is significant as it suggests that XRP Ledger is seeing meaningful traction from institutions that value guardrails mirroring existing market infrastructure.

The Evernorth CEO also highlighted RLUSD’s growth as another major signal for XRP Ledger. RLUSD rose to over $1 billion in issuance within months last year, and its distribution keeps expanding, including a full integration on Binance in the past week.

Decentralized exchange growth on XRP Ledger also indicates increasing on-chain participation. DEX activity on XRPL hit a 13-month high in terms of transactions per day at the start of 2026. Increased trading volume implies deeper liquidity, tighter spreads and more capital efficiency.