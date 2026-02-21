AdvertisementAdvert.
    XRP MVRV Indicator Stays Negative Ahead of Next Price Move

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sat, 21/02/2026 - 15:29
    XRP's volatility has dropped to levels last seen in 2024, with analysts signaling that a major move might be brewing.
    According to Santiment, XRP MVRV indicator stays in the negative as the majority of cryptocurrencies remain undervalued heading into the weekend.

    In a recent tweet, Santiment analyzed the 30-day MVRVs of major cryptocurrencies, including XRP. Based on this indicator, XRP is slightly undervalued with its 30-day MVRV being in the negative at -4.1%.

    At the time of writing, XRP was trading sideways near $1.44, up 2.43% in the last 24 hours, with analysts signaling that a major move might be brewing.

    XRP volatility has dropped to levels last seen before a major 2024 rally, with technical traders highlighting a compression setup.

    This price setup has $1.39 as key support and $1.44 as near-term resistance that could open a move toward $1.50 to $1.62 if reclaimed.

    With volatility near prior cycle lows, analysts indicate that the timing and direction of the next breakout might depend on how long this low volatility consolidation phase might last.

    XRP expands in RWA tokenization

    In a recent tweet, Evernorth CEO Asheesh Birla highlighted XRP's growth in the real-world asset (RWA) tokenization market. He added that this signifies that institutional blockchain adoption is accelerating on XRPL.

    The RWA activity growth is significant as it suggests that XRP Ledger is seeing meaningful traction from institutions that value guardrails mirroring existing market infrastructure.

    The Evernorth CEO also highlighted RLUSD’s growth as another major signal for XRP Ledger. RLUSD rose to over $1 billion in issuance within months last year, and its distribution keeps expanding, including a full integration on Binance in the past week.

    Decentralized exchange growth on XRP Ledger also indicates increasing on-chain participation. DEX activity on XRPL hit a 13-month high in terms of transactions per day at the start of 2026. Increased trading volume implies deeper liquidity, tighter spreads and more capital efficiency.

