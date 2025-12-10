Advertisement
    XRP Marks 16 Days of Unbroken ETF Inflows With New Record Set: Details

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Wed, 10/12/2025 - 15:52
    XRP ETFs' streak establishes them among the fastest-growing class of major crypto-asset vehicles.
    XRP ETFs have seen a 16-day streak of net inflows, according to Sosovalue data. Taken from Nov. 13, XRP ETFs, including Canary Capital, Grayscale, Bitwise and Franklin Templeton, have sustained a positive 16-day streak in total net inflows.

    As reported, XRP ETFs have surpassed $1 billion in one of the most significant launches for any altcoin yet. Funds from Canary Capital, Grayscale, Bitwise and Franklin Templeton accounted for most of these inflows at $944.13 million.

    XRP ETFs’ streak establishes them among the fastest-growing class of major crypto-asset vehicles. Exceeding the $1 billion milestone in under a month might indicate growing acceptance and liquidity for the asset within traditional finance markets.

    In the days ahead, 21Shares, CoinShares and WisdomTree are expected to roll out their own XRP exchange-traded funds.

    Rippled version 3.0.0 released

    Version 3.0.0 of rippled, the reference server implementation of the XRP Ledger protocol, has been released. This release introduces new amendments and bug fixes.

    The ledger entry API method has been updated as part of breaking changes. Several bug fixes were undertaken: the consensus stall detection was fixed to not flag prematurely, additional logging to differentiate why peer connections were refused was added and a code coverage error was fixed, as well as transaction signature checking functions. The severity of unexpected/invalid keys when handling UNL manifest was raised.

    Rippled version 3.0.0 included amendments such as "fixTokenEscrowV1," which fixes an accounting error in MPT escrows. 

    The "fixAMMClawbackRounding" fixes a rounding error that can occur in the LPTokenBalance of an AMM when performing an AMMClawback transaction. The "fixMPTDeliveredAmount" amendment adds missing DeliveredAmount and delivered_amount metadata fields from direct MPT Payment transactions.

    #XRP News #XRP ETF
