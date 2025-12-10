XRP Marks 16 Days of Unbroken ETF Inflows With New Record Set: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP ETFs have seen a 16-day streak of net inflows, according to Sosovalue data. Taken from Nov. 13, XRP ETFs, including Canary Capital, Grayscale, Bitwise and Franklin Templeton, have sustained a positive 16-day streak in total net inflows.

As reported, XRP ETFs have surpassed $1 billion in one of the most significant launches for any altcoin yet. Funds from Canary Capital, Grayscale, Bitwise and Franklin Templeton accounted for most of these inflows at $944.13 million.

XRP ETFs’ streak establishes them among the fastest-growing class of major crypto-asset vehicles. Exceeding the $1 billion milestone in under a month might indicate growing acceptance and liquidity for the asset within traditional finance markets.

In the days ahead, 21Shares, CoinShares and WisdomTree are expected to roll out their own XRP exchange-traded funds.

Rippled version 3.0.0 released

Version 3.0.0 of rippled, the reference server implementation of the XRP Ledger protocol, has been released. This release introduces new amendments and bug fixes.

The ledger entry API method has been updated as part of breaking changes. Several bug fixes were undertaken: the consensus stall detection was fixed to not flag prematurely, additional logging to differentiate why peer connections were refused was added and a code coverage error was fixed, as well as transaction signature checking functions. The severity of unexpected/invalid keys when handling UNL manifest was raised.

Rippled version 3.0.0 included amendments such as "fixTokenEscrowV1," which fixes an accounting error in MPT escrows.

The "fixAMMClawbackRounding" fixes a rounding error that can occur in the LPTokenBalance of an AMM when performing an AMMClawback transaction. The "fixMPTDeliveredAmount" amendment adds missing DeliveredAmount and delivered_amount metadata fields from direct MPT Payment transactions.