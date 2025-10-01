AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Ledger Welcomes New Token Standard: Details

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Wed, 1/10/2025 - 15:57
    This new token type optimized for utilization for major use cases
    Advertisement
    XRP Ledger Welcomes New Token Standard: Details
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP Ledger has welcomed a new token standard as the XLS-33 MPToken V1 amendment goes live on XRP Ledger following a successful 14-day activation period.

    Advertisement

    Multi-Purpose Tokens (MPTs) are a form of fungible token on the XRP Ledger designed for greater efficiency and ease of use based on what was learned from trust line tokens on the XRP Ledger.

    Vet, an XRPL dUNL validators, shared this milestone in a recent tweet, noting that the new token standard, Multi-Purpose Tokens, were just activated on the XRP Ledger, taking tokenization on XRPL to the next stage.

    HOT Stories
    XRP Prints 1,475% Liquidation Imbalance as Bulls Take Charge
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Tests $3 as Ripple CTO Resigns, Bitcoin Meets 'Uptober,' Ethereum Hits Record Q3, But What's Next?
    BREAKING: Binance's CZ Issues Major Security Alert About BNB Chain's X Account
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP Should Not Celebrate Too Early, Did Ethereum (ETH) Secure $4,200? This Is Bitcoin's (BTC) $113,000 Chance

    In the past month, the credentials amendment went live on the XRPL in a key milestone.

    Advertisement

    More on Multi-Purpose Tokens (MPT)

    Kenny Zlei, a Ripple engineer, shared qn insight into Multi-Purpose Tokens (MPTs), a new native token standard designed to make issuing real-world assets on-chain far simpler, safer and more aligned with how financial institutions operate.

    Unlike most token standards, MPT is not built with custom smart contracts, being embedded directly into the protocol. That means every token issued on XRPL can include built-in features for compliance, control and metadata, without adding layers of code or risk.

    This matters because most institutions exploring tokenization today face the same friction: security audits, bespoke contract logic and regulatory uncertainty. MPT removes a lot of that overhead by handling core requirements natively at the ledger level.

    MPTs represent a significant step forward for broader use cases such as fractionalized real-world assets, tokenized money market funds, closed-loop loyalty tokens and on-chain collateral for Institutional DeFi, making them easier to launch and integrate.

    Multi-Purpose Tokens serve as core building blocks for institutional DeFi as they underpin vault share issuance in the lending protocol, unlock secondary market activity with MPT DEX and support future Confidential MPTs that enable privacy-preserving transfers.

    #XRPL #Tokenization
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 1, 2025 - 15:52
    Satoshi Ally Adam Back Sends Crucial Message to Bitcoin Propagandists
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Oct 1, 2025 - 15:34
    Former Ripple CTO Says Schwartz Will Always Be 'Heart of XRP'
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    SimpleFX Relaunches First Deposit Bonus
    TokenFi and New to The Street Announce National Media Partnership to Reach 219M+ Households
    BTCC Exchange Announces Triple Global Workforce Expansion at TOKEN2049 Singapore to Power Web3 Evolution
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 1, 2025 - 15:57
    XRP Ledger Welcomes New Token Standard: Details
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 1, 2025 - 15:52
    Satoshi Ally Adam Back Sends Crucial Message to Bitcoin Propagandists
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 1, 2025 - 15:34
    Former Ripple CTO Says Schwartz Will Always Be 'Heart of XRP'
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all