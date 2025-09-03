Advertisement
    Major XRP Ledger Amendment to Officially Launch in Hours: Details

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Wed, 3/09/2025 - 16:20
    This follows three key amendments that recently got activated
    Major XRP Ledger Amendment to Officially Launch in Hours: Details
    XRP Ledger is set to welcome a major amendment in the coming hours. According to Vet, the Credentials amendment on XRP Ledger is set to activate in hours. Credentials can be applied to attest to a compliance requirement such as KYC and AML for a user/institution and issued to their Decentralized Identity.

    The credentials amendment has received 28 out of 35 votes (82.86%) and is expected to activate Sept. 4, 2025, 3:51:21 a.m. UTC.

    According to XRP Ledger documentation, Credentials represents a set of tools for managing authorization and compliance requirements using XRP Ledger and adds three new transaction types for managing credentials. These are CredentialCreate transaction, which creates a credential in the ledger; CredentialAccept transaction, which accepts a credential issued, and CredentialDelete transaction, which deletes a credential from the ledger.

    Among other things, Credentials modifies an existing transaction type, adds a new field to several existing transaction types, adds a new type of ledger entry, modifies an existing type of ledger entry and also allows lookup of Credential entries.

    In the past week, three amendments, fixAMMv1_3, fixEnforceNFTokenTrustlineV2 and fixPayChanCancelAfter, were activated on the XRP Ledger mainnet.

    XRP up 400%

    According to CoinGecko data, XRP is up 400% on a one-year basis. In terms of percentage gain, XRP surpasses that of lead cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Ethereum, which posted yearly returns of 88% and 73%, respectively.

    At the time of writing, XRP was trading 1.61% higher in the last 24 hours to $2.87 as the broader crypto market revived bullish momentum after an earlier drop at September's start. XRP fell for six straight days before rebounding from Sept. 1 low of $2.69. XRP recovery reached an intraday high of $2.88 on Thursday, with traders now watching for what comes next.

    On the upside, immediate resistance lies at the daily SMA 50 at $3.09, $3.38 and $3.66. If these hurdles are cleared, XRP might aim for $4 next. Major support remains at the daily SMA 200 at $2.48 in the event of a drop.

