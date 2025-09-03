Major XRP Ledger Amendment to Officially Launch in Hours: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP Ledger is set to welcome a major amendment in the coming hours. According to Vet, the Credentials amendment on XRP Ledger is set to activate in hours. Credentials can be applied to attest to a compliance requirement such as KYC and AML for a user/institution and issued to their Decentralized Identity.

The credentials amendment has received 28 out of 35 votes (82.86%) and is expected to activate Sept. 4, 2025, 3:51:21 a.m. UTC.

— Vet 🏴‍☠️ (@Vet_X0) September 3, 2025

According to XRP Ledger documentation, Credentials represents a set of tools for managing authorization and compliance requirements using XRP Ledger and adds three new transaction types for managing credentials. These are CredentialCreate transaction, which creates a credential in the ledger; CredentialAccept transaction, which accepts a credential issued, and CredentialDelete transaction, which deletes a credential from the ledger.

Among other things, Credentials modifies an existing transaction type, adds a new field to several existing transaction types, adds a new type of ledger entry, modifies an existing type of ledger entry and also allows lookup of Credential entries.

In the past week, three amendments, fixAMMv1_3, fixEnforceNFTokenTrustlineV2 and fixPayChanCancelAfter, were activated on the XRP Ledger mainnet.

XRP up 400%

According to CoinGecko data, XRP is up 400% on a one-year basis. In terms of percentage gain, XRP surpasses that of lead cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Ethereum, which posted yearly returns of 88% and 73%, respectively.

At the time of writing, XRP was trading 1.61% higher in the last 24 hours to $2.87 as the broader crypto market revived bullish momentum after an earlier drop at September's start. XRP fell for six straight days before rebounding from Sept. 1 low of $2.69. XRP recovery reached an intraday high of $2.88 on Thursday, with traders now watching for what comes next.

On the upside, immediate resistance lies at the daily SMA 50 at $3.09, $3.38 and $3.66. If these hurdles are cleared, XRP might aim for $4 next. Major support remains at the daily SMA 200 at $2.48 in the event of a drop.