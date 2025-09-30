XRP Ledger to Power NFT Souvenirs in Japan Amid SBI Group Partnership

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A new partnership inked by the SBI Group might see the utilization of XRP Ledger to build a payment platform that will link unique payment tokens with NFTs.

The new development was highlighted in a tweet by XRP enthusiast Crypto Eri, @sentosumosaba, who revealed that Japanese travel agency Tobu Top Tours may use the XRP Ledger to issue NFTs that can be distributed as "digital souvenirs" or "future accommodation discount vouchers."

Tobu Tours in Japan may use the $XRP Ledger to issue NFTs with some digital souvenir power. An MOU with business unit SBI Ripple Asia was signed to pursue a "fan economy" biz model & develop marketing initiatives, such as discount vouchers for regional local areas.… pic.twitter.com/Lmdp8VR0Oc — 🌸Crypto Eri ~ Carpe Diem (@sentosumosaba) September 30, 2025

According to a release dated September 30, SBI Ripple Asia, a business unit of SBI Group has signed a memorandum of understanding with Tobu Top Tours to realize a new payment platform centered around unique tokens issued by SBI Ripple for each partner company and organization.

The partnership will see to the launch of a new payment platform that will link unique payment tokens with NFTs that can be equipped with various functions, and will support the expansion of the fan economy of partner companies and organizations. The two companies will continue discussions with the aim of launching the service in the first half of 2026.

SBI Ripple Asia is a joint venture established by Ripple and SBI Holdings.

XRP Ledger to generate several use cases

The partnership will utilize the XRP Ledger to issue proprietary tokens and build a system that allows customers of SBI Ripple Asia and Tobu Top Tours to pay for accommodation, dining, shopping, services, and more.

Building a payment platform using the XRP Ledger is expected to generate a wide range of use cases in tourism, commerce, and regional development, among others. It is also expected to provide users with a new payment experience and become a new growth model that can create and expand a unique fun economy for companies and local communities.

NFTs were standardized on the XRP Ledger by XLS-20 in October 2022, delivering benefits including royalties and anti-spam features.

In June, the DynamicNFT amendment (XLS-46) was enabled, adding functionality for mutable NFTs. This broadens use cases for NFTs on the XRPL beyond immutable art or collectibles to gaming, identity, smart ticketing and more.