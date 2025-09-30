AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Ledger to Power NFT Souvenirs in Japan Amid SBI Group Partnership

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Tue, 30/09/2025 - 11:53
    XRP Ledger will be utilized to build payment platform, generating additional use cases
    Advertisement
    XRP Ledger to Power NFT Souvenirs in Japan Amid SBI Group Partnership
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    A new partnership inked by the SBI Group might see the utilization of XRP Ledger to build a payment platform that will link unique payment tokens with NFTs.

    Advertisement

    The new development was highlighted in a tweet by XRP enthusiast Crypto Eri, @sentosumosaba, who revealed that Japanese travel agency Tobu Top Tours may use the XRP Ledger to issue NFTs that can be distributed as "digital souvenirs" or "future accommodation discount vouchers."

    According to a release dated September 30, SBI Ripple Asia, a business unit of SBI Group has signed a memorandum of understanding with Tobu Top Tours to realize a new payment platform centered around unique tokens issued by SBI Ripple for each partner company and organization.

    Advertisement

    The partnership will see to the launch of a new payment platform that will link unique payment tokens with NFTs that can be equipped with various functions, and will support the expansion of the fan economy of partner companies and organizations. The two companies will continue discussions with the aim of launching the service in the first half of 2026.

    HOT Stories
    XRP Bear Liquidated After Massive 20x Short
    Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Moon Landing, Dogecoin (DOGE) Trapped in $0.23, XRP: Most Important Event for $3
    SEC Chairman Marks Crypto as 'Top Priority', Big XRP News Ahead?
    Coinbase CEO Warns Banks Want to Kill Your Crypto Rewards

    SBI Ripple Asia is a joint venture established by Ripple and SBI Holdings.

    XRP Ledger to generate several use cases

    The partnership will utilize the XRP Ledger to issue proprietary tokens and build a system that allows customers of  SBI Ripple Asia and Tobu Top Tours to pay for accommodation, dining, shopping, services, and more.

    Building a payment platform using the XRP Ledger is expected to generate a wide range of use cases in tourism, commerce, and regional development, among others. It is also expected to provide users with a new payment experience and become a new growth model that can create and expand a unique fun economy for companies and local communities.

    NFTs were standardized on the XRP Ledger by XLS-20 in October 2022, delivering benefits including royalties and anti-spam features.

    In June, the DynamicNFT amendment (XLS-46) was enabled, adding functionality for mutable NFTs. This broadens use cases for NFTs on the XRPL beyond immutable art or collectibles to gaming, identity, smart ticketing and more.

    #XRPL #SBI Group #NFT #ripple
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 30, 2025 - 10:51
    67,810,471 ADA Worth $54 Million Leave Coinbase into Unknown
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Sep 30, 2025 - 9:23
    Solana's Anatoly Yakovenko Teases Pump.Fun as Major TikTok Rival
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Solstice Finance Officially Launches USX, A Solana-Native Stablecoin With $160M Deposited TVL
    BYDFi Highlights 'BUIDL' Ethos During Newcastle United Match Against Arsenal
    DNA Holdings Orchestrates Landmark $344.4M Capital Deal, Bridging Nasdaq-Listed Company with Aethir’s Decentralized AI Infrastructure
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 30, 2025 - 11:53
    XRP Ledger to Power NFT Souvenirs in Japan Amid SBI Group Partnership
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 30, 2025 - 10:51
    67,810,471 ADA Worth $54 Million Leave Coinbase into Unknown
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 30, 2025 - 9:23
    Solana's Anatoly Yakovenko Teases Pump.Fun as Major TikTok Rival
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all