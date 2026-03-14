XRP Ledger Transactions Rally 300% in 1 Year: Report

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XRP Ledger (XRPL) has recorded a massive surge in daily transactions within the last 365 days. In an update by the largest public XRP treasury company, Evernorth, XRP Ledger transactions are almost averaging 3 million per day, a huge climb from about 1 million daily in mid-2025.

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Evernorth positions as institutional XRP treasury

The huge 30% spike in daily transactions on XRP Ledger confirms growth and increased adoption by both institutional holders and retail users. This suggests that beyond trading, XRP has real-world utility in the global financial space.

The transactions contributing to the approximately 3 million daily count include payments, liquidity operations and tokenized assets. Evernorth opines that the figures could climb higher as more financial assets move on-chain and adoption keeps growing.

XRP transactions are nearing 3M per day as of this week, up from ~1M per day in mid 2025. Nearly triple!



Price moves attract attention. Activity shows where adoption is growing as more financial assets move on-chain.



Learn more: https://t.co/seHMpTJ4yh pic.twitter.com/vdIi83XeHj — evernorthxrp (@evernorthxrp) March 13, 2026

It is worth mentioning that Evernorth is an institutional investment vehicle focused on XRP accumulation. While Strategy and BitMine are leading firms in Bitcoin and Ethereum accumulations, respectively, Evernorth holds XRP.

In October 2025, Evernorth was listed on the Nasdaq and announced a $1 billion valuation to accumulate XRP as a treasury reserve. Rather than just holding these XRP, Evernorth earns yield via crypto lending, supporting the XRP ecosystem and participating in decentralized finance.

The firm's overriding goal is to attract institutional capital and infrastructure into the XRP space . As per Evernorth’s update, "price moves attract attention." This suggests that if XRP recovers its bullish momentum, the daily transactions could soar higher.

XRP's price struggles despite rising on-chain activity

Currently, despite the huge transaction figures indicating institutional adoption, XRP has been unable to breach the $2 price level and stabilize above it.

As of this writing, XRP changes hands at $1.39, representing a 2.56% decline in the last 24 hours. The coin was on course to retest the $1.50 level but faced rejection after hitting a peak of $1.45.

Its trading volume has also suffered a 5.32% decline to $2.7 billion within the same time frame.