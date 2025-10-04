XRP Ledger: Ripple Exec Reveals Institutional Playbook

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In the second episode of RippleX's Onchain Economy series, RippleX Product Director Jazzi Cooper unveils the blueprint for institutional finance on-chain.

Cooper details three core features of XRP Ledger, including multipurpose tokens (MPTs), a permissioned DEX and a native lending protocol, regarded as the blueprint for institutional finance on-chain.

The future of DeFi isn't just about decentralization; it's about credit, compliance, and confidentiality at scale.



According to the RippleX product director, XRP Ledger already has payment capabilities (obviously essential for cross border payments), but in a bid to replicate traditional finance or bring more use cases onto the blockchain, the need for credit origination remains clear, with XRPL's approach a little bit different than typical DeFi ecosystems.

MPTs

Multipurpose tokens (MPTs) went live on the XRP Ledger mainnet this week. MPT is a new native token standard designed to make issuing real-world assets on-chain far simpler, safer and more aligned with how financial institutions operate.

MPTs are created with compliance controls built in so that issuers can enforce KYC/AML, freeze or claw back assets if required, add metadata like bond terms or reserve attestations and manage distribution securely with multi-sig and escrow.

Permissioned DEX and domains

According to Cooper, the permissioned DEX is a neat feature that builds on a couple of different capabilities of XRP Ledger. Permissioned DEX extends XRPL’s decentralized exchange into regulated contexts, enabling secondary markets for RWAs or FX with full AML/KYC controls.

Permissioned domains allow markets to gate participation based on credentials, creating user-controlled environments. According to Cooper, permission domains basically allow users to create a ring fence around a protocol on XRPL to add in various compliance features.

Lending protocol

Cooper spoke about a new lending protocol coming to XRP Ledger, which will allow for credit origination on-chain. The launch of XRPL’s native lending protocol is expected in XRPL version 3.0.0 release later this year.

This protocol, defined in the XLS-65/66 specifications, introduces pooled lending and underwritten credit directly at the ledger level.