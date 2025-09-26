Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple CTO Breaks Down Tokenization Role in On-chain Economy: Details

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Fri, 26/09/2025 - 12:11
    Ripple CTO predicts massive expansion coming soon to crypto space
    Advertisement
    Ripple CTO Breaks Down Tokenization Role in On-chain Economy: Details
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Ripple CTO David Schwartz recently explained why DeFi and TradFi are not at odds and how tokenized real-world assets, on-chain credit and decentralized exchanges are creating financial products people actually want.

    The official X account of RippleX shared insights from the Ripple CTO, who spoke on the first ever episode of the Onchain Economy series.

    Schwartz highlighted that institutional DeFi is not a contradiction. This is as tech is coming for finance; with or without blockchain, the Ripple CTO added that this was bound to happen. He added that companies like Amazon and Uber need more financial services than the current system is able to provide them, and blockchain technologies are in the right place at the right time.

    Advertisement

    This week, Ripple revealed the next phase of institutional DeFi on the XRP Ledger, with a native lending protocol scheduled for release in XRPL version 3.0.0 later this year.

    HOT Stories
    Luke Dashjr Reportedly Mulls Bitcoin Hard Fork
    Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB) $0.00001 Bottom, Ethereum (ETH) Loses $4,000, Bitcoin (BTC): Head and Shoulders to $123,000?
    Crypto Exchange Giant Kraken Wraps Up $500 Million Funding Round
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Spikes 200% in Volume, Ripple Partner Exchange Drops Scam Alert for XRP Community, Dogecoin on Verge of Golden Cross Flip — Crypto News Digest

    Ripple CTO makes crypto market prediction

    Ripple CTO David Schwartz, predicts that DeFi will eat TradFi's lunch in the years ahead: "I do think that defi broadly speaking, meaning blockchain smart contracts and all the whole ecosystem that's being built around it is going to take a huge bite out of tradfi over the next couple of years."

    The big challenge, according to Schwartz, is that the blockchain space will have to produce the services that people want from the financial system.

    Schwartz predicts that the DeFi space, aided by institutional adoption, would provide benefits such as tokenized real world assets, and tokenized loan and real estate portfolios, which would produce the products and services that people want out of a financial system.

    Massive expansion coming to crypto space

    Schwartz says, in his opinion, there is not any tension between institutional adoption and decentralization, as ecosystems are interested in layer-1 blockchains because of their decentralization and neutrality.

    Schwartz thinks that the neutrality of blockchain might ultimately be the selling point that would lead to massive expansion in the crypto space: "So i think institutions will see the neutrality of blockchains is a positive for them rather than a negative because i think ultimately that will be the selling point and i think that's all going to lead to just massive expansion and growth in the space."

    #Ripple News #XRPL #defi #TradeFi
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Reviews
    Sep 26, 2025 - 12:08
    Etherchain AI (ETHAI) Presale Review: When AI Meets Blockchain
    ByVladislav Sopov
    News
    Sep 26, 2025 - 11:34
    -243,735,301,882 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours Critically Important: Details
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    KuCoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment to Compliance
    Trust Wallet LauncheTrust Moon, a Web3 Accelerator Supported by Binance, YZi Labs & AW
    WhiteBIT Launches Portfolio Margin for Institutional Clients
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 26, 2025 - 12:11
    Ripple CTO Breaks Down Tokenization Role in On-chain Economy: Details
    Alex Dovbnya
    Reviews
    Sep 26, 2025 - 12:08
    Etherchain AI (ETHAI) Presale Review: When AI Meets Blockchain
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 26, 2025 - 11:34
    -243,735,301,882 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours Critically Important: Details
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD