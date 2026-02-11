AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

XRP Ledger Network Activity Decreases by 80% as Institutional Participation Declines

By Arman Shirinyan
Wed, 11/02/2026 - 11:50
XRP ETFs are showing little to no inflows on the market, suggesting a rapid decline in activity.
Advertisement
XRP Ledger Network Activity Decreases by 80% as Institutional Participation Declines
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Advertisement

In contrast to the high activity levels observed earlier in the year, XRP Ledger is currently displaying a significant slowdown in network usage. Even though XRP's price action is still struggling on the charts, on-chain data now shows that transactional demand has drastically decreased throughout the network, which raises additional questions regarding institutional participation.

Major activity drop

The network activity has decreased by about 80% from recent peaks, according to recent metrics that track the amount of XRP payments between accounts. Strong utilization was indicated by previous transfer spikes, which may have been related to institutional settlement flows and speculative positioning. The most recent data, however, shows that transaction volume has sharply decreased, with activity reverting to baseline levels following the earlier spike.

Article image
XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

At the same time as this slowdown, XRP's price structure is showing fresh signs of weakness. Recently, the asset's price moved toward the $1.35-$1.40 region after breaking below a descending support channel. Moving averages are still pointing lower, indicating that the market is still bearish and that strong selling pressure is still being applied to rebounds.

HOT Stories
Goldman Sachs Holding $152M in XRP Crypto Market Review: Is XRP Actually Capitulating? Bitcoin (BTC) Eyes $64,000 Already, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Needs One More Day

Caution advised

Transaction demand across networks usually decreases when institutional capital retreats, particularly in ecosystems where liquidity provisioning and cross-border settlement are essential functions. This makes the atmosphere more hostile for investors.

Advertisement

You Might Also Like
Title news
Wed, 02/11/2026 - 05:52
Goldman Sachs Holding $152M in XRP
ByAlex Dovbnya

Declining network activity frequently indicates a decline in demand for usage, which, if the trend continues, may negatively impact sentiment over the long run. Normalization following periods of high activity is common, but it is also critical to understand that transaction volume spikes are not always sustainable.

XRP might have trouble regaining network momentum in the near future if ETF withdrawals persist. On the other hand, ledger activity could be swiftly restored if institutional flows stabilize.

Advertisement

As of right now, the main indicator is still the same: institutional participation has cooled and XRP's network activity is reflecting this slowdown. As a result, price and sentiment are looking for new support before a possible recovery can start.

#XRP #Spot XRP ETF
Advertisement

Related articles

News
Feb 11, 2026 - 11:07
Kraken Moves 116 Million XRP to Binance: Analyzing Liquidity and OTC Flows
ByGamza Khanzadaev
News
Feb 11, 2026 - 10:55
SHIB Army Burns 3,564,772 SHIB, While Half Quadrillion Coins Remain in Circulation
ByYuri Molchan
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Latest Press releases
Toobit Launches TradingView Alert Integration to Provide Real-Time Market Signals
Paris Blockchain Week 2026 Where Institutions and Digital Assets Finally Meet
Dutch Blockchain Week 2026 builds strong momentum as leading companies confirm participation
Subscribe to daily newsletter

Recommended articles

Reviews
Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
article image Dan Burgin
Reviews
Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Feb 3, 2026 - 17:19
“Blockchain Developers Are Solving Problems Other Industries Tackled Decades Ago” — Brandon Vrooman on What Gaming Teaches Crypto
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Jan 29, 2026 - 8:48
$50 Million Fundraising, ChatGPT Competition and Decentralized AI: Major Interview With Gonka Founders David Liberman and Daniil Liberman
article image U.Today Editorial Team
Price Index
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
XRP Price Index
Cardano (ADA) Price Index
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
Tron (TRX) Price Index
Polygon (POL) Price Index
Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
Solana (SOL) Price Index
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too
Popular articles
News
Feb 11, 2026 - 11:50
XRP Ledger Network Activity Decreases by 80% as Institutional Participation Declines
Arman Shirinyan
News
Feb 11, 2026 - 11:07
Kraken Moves 116 Million XRP to Binance: Analyzing Liquidity and OTC Flows
Gamza Khanzadaev
News
Feb 11, 2026 - 10:55
SHIB Army Burns 3,564,772 SHIB, While Half Quadrillion Coins Remain in Circulation
Yuri Molchan
Show all