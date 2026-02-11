AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

XRP Is Ripple's North Star, Garlinghouse Says

By Alex Dovbnya
Wed, 11/02/2026 - 17:29
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse took to X Spaces to reassure XRP investors about the company's priorities following a market-wide "bloodbath.".
Advertisement
XRP Is Ripple's North Star, Garlinghouse Says
Cover image via U.Today
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Advertisement

During a recent appearance on X's "Spaces," Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse stressed that XRP is the "North Star" for Ripple.

"It's our purpose. When we think about what we are doing on Ripple Payments, or Ripple Prime, or Ripple Treasury, or Custody, or RLUSD, this is all focused on how we can drive utility, trust, and…liquidity around XRP and the XRP Ledger," Garlinghouse said. 

XRP is the "heartbeat" of Ripple, which is a platform company for financial infrastructure.  

HOT Stories
XRP Is Ripple's North Star, Garlinghouse Says Morning Crypto Report: Bitcoin Drops to $67,000 Amid CPI Caution, Ripple Targets UK Insurance Market for XRP Ledger, Dogecoin Creator Reacts to Satoshi Theories

"Zoom out" 

Garlinghouse has acknowledged that last week was an absolute "bloodbath" for the market. He has described the current state of the market as "frustrating." However, as reported by U.Today, Garlinghouse recently suggested that there could be a buying opportunity. 

Advertisement

"Whenever I see people being exceptionally fearful, I feel greedy," he said during the appearance on Spaces.  

You Might Also Like
Title news
Fri, 01/16/2026 - 16:20
Ripple CEO on Crypto Market Structure Bill: 'We Shouldn't Give Up Now'
ByAlex Dovbnya

The drawdown is comparable to the 2022 bear cycle, but crypto has done better than that, Garlinghouse says. Moreover, as he noted, XRP is one of the best-performing major cryptocurrencies since November 2024. Bitcoin, for comparison, is essentially flat. 

Advertisement

"It is important to zoom out and look at the broader landscape as well," he said.

Going on offense 

After years of playing defense due to regulatory woes, Ripple finally went on offense with aggressive acquisitions, Garlinghouse says. "That has felt great…We've lost some time, which is frustrating, but we gonna work hard in 2026 to make up that time," he noted. 

Garlinghouse has stressed that the company was very focused on going outside the echo chamber by bringing traditional finance and crypto with its acquisition spree. 

#Ripple News #Brad Garlinghouse
Advertisement

Related articles

News
Feb 11, 2026 - 16:00
'Genuinely Huge Moment': RippleX VP Markus Infanger Reacts to Aviva's $300 Billion XRPL Integration
ByGamza Khanzadaev
News
Feb 11, 2026 - 15:55
Binance (BTC) Volatility Confirms Crypto Market in New Phase
ByCaroline Amosun
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Latest Press releases
Toobit Launches TradingView Alert Integration to Provide Real-Time Market Signals
Paris Blockchain Week 2026 Where Institutions and Digital Assets Finally Meet
Dutch Blockchain Week 2026 builds strong momentum as leading companies confirm participation
Subscribe to daily newsletter

Recommended articles

Reviews
Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
article image Dan Burgin
Reviews
Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Feb 3, 2026 - 17:19
“Blockchain Developers Are Solving Problems Other Industries Tackled Decades Ago” — Brandon Vrooman on What Gaming Teaches Crypto
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Jan 29, 2026 - 8:48
$50 Million Fundraising, ChatGPT Competition and Decentralized AI: Major Interview With Gonka Founders David Liberman and Daniil Liberman
article image U.Today Editorial Team
Price Index
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
XRP Price Index
Cardano (ADA) Price Index
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
Tron (TRX) Price Index
Polygon (POL) Price Index
Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
Solana (SOL) Price Index
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too
Popular articles
News
Feb 11, 2026 - 17:29
XRP Is Ripple's North Star, Garlinghouse Says
Alex Dovbnya
News
Feb 11, 2026 - 16:00
'Genuinely Huge Moment': RippleX VP Markus Infanger Reacts to Aviva's $300 Billion XRPL Integration
Gamza Khanzadaev
News
Feb 11, 2026 - 15:55
Binance (BTC) Volatility Confirms Crypto Market in New Phase
Caroline Amosun
Show all