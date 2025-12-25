Bitcoin No Longer Trading Like Tech Stock, New Data Shows

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The flagship cryptocurrency asset, Bitcoin (BTC), is displaying a decoupling trend from the broader financial market price movement. As observed by market analyst Maartunn, Bitcoin is showing a low correlation with several major assets, including tech stocks.

Bitcoin ETF flows and on-chain metrics

Notably, Bitcoin is no longer influenced by the tech sector risks, nor is it moving with gold, which is a hedge against inflation. Rather, the crypto is moving based on its own internal drivers, such as exchange-traded funds (ETFs) flows on the market.

Other factors influencing Bitcoin’s price outlook are miners’ behavior, on-chain supply dynamics, liquidity conditions and overall distribution. In previous market cycles, Bitcoin showed a correlation with other assets, like gold and the Nasdaq.

Low Correlation Signal 🚨



Bitcoin is moving independently:

• Nasdaq correlation is near 0

• Gold correlation is negative



BTC is no longer trading like a tech stock or a safe haven. It’s carving out its own market regime. pic.twitter.com/VLibiQWYIb — Maartunn (@JA_Maartun) December 25, 2025

For clarity, correlation measures how closely two assets’ prices move together. If there is a high correlation, they rise and fall together. So, when tech stocks rise, Bitcoin mirrors this gain, the same as with gold.

However, in the current scenario, Bitcoin is moving independently and has a "near zero correlation" with the Nasdaq, signaling that Bitcoin has decoupled from tech stocks. The asset’s correlation with gold is on the negative axis, which suggests that Bitcoin is no longer behaving like a classic store of value.

Many financial experts always recommend investments in Bitcoin as a store of value and hedge against inflation. The author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad," Robert Kiyosaki, is one of the leading voices that advocated investing in the flagship crypto coin along with gold and silver.

However, U.Today has noted that Kiyosaki appears to be boycotting Bitcoin given his troubling silence for some time now. It is unclear if the author and entrepreneur has lost confidence in the asset or if his silence is a form of hibernation.

Does Bitcoin decoupling signal market maturity?

Analysts have pointed out that when Bitcoin exhibits a negative correlation with the Nasdaq, it could signal that BTC is nearing a price bottom. This implies that Bitcoin might be preparing for a bullish rally and might go into 2026 on a high.

As of press time, Bitcoin exchanged hands at $87,444.88, which represents a 0.27% increase in the last 24 hours.

The asset’s attempt to climb into the $88,000 price range met with rejection at $87,956.88. This might have been triggered by the low volume on the market. Trading volume has declined by 34.38% to $21.54 billion within the same period.