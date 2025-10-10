AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Completes Death Cross on Three Charts, Is It Concerning?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Fri, 10/10/2025 - 15:48
    Appearance of death cross signals across XRP short-term time frames sparks attention of market
    Advertisement
    XRP Completes Death Cross on Three Charts, Is It Concerning?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP has completed a death cross across three time frames, sparking concerns about its price action.

    Advertisement

    On the XRP two-hour, three-hour and four-hour charts, a concerning signal in the form of a death cross has appeared.

    Article image
    XRP/USD 2-Hourly Chart, Courtesy: TradingView 

    A death cross occurs when a short-term moving average, such as the 50 MA, falls below a long-term MA 200, and it has appeared on the XRP short-term charts, indicating dwindling momentum.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: 'Bitcoin Jesus' Free? XRP Bulls Crushed in 3,192% Liquidation Imbalance Bloodbath, Whale Bets $600 Million Against BTC
    AI Will Kill Gold, But Bitcoin Comes out Stronger, Predicts Nick Szabo
    Whales Offload XRP at Dizzying Pace 
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP to Enter Freefall, Critical Support Lost? Bitcoin (BTC) Hits $120,000 Top, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bullish Reversal Starts Here

    This follows a recent death cross on the hourly chart, with the other three signals on the two-, three- and four-hour charts, marking the fourth such occurrence this week.

    Advertisement

    XRP has steadily declined since reaching a high of $3.10 on Oct. 2. After whipsaw price action, which included a sharp drop on Tuesday, XRP fell to a low of $2.773 on Oct. 9 before slightly rebounding.

    At press time, XRP was trading up 0.83% in the last 24 hours to $2.83, down 6.85% weekly.

    Is it concerning?

    The appearance of four death cross signals across XRP short term time frames this week coincides with the current bearish sentiment toward XRP.

    This week, on-chain analytics platform Santiment noted that XRP is seeing its highest level of retail FUD in six months, leading to more bearish comments than bullish. According to Santiment, given that the markets move opposite to retail expectations, this might present as a "promising buy signal."

    XRP's recent price drop comes amid profit-taking on the broader crypto market, as the U.S. government shutdown lingers.

    If XRP and the broader crypto market show recovery indications in coming sessions, the recent XRP death cross patterns might serve as an oversold signal. If this happens, XRP would aim for the $3 range once again.

    #XRP News #XRP Price Prediction #XRP
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 10, 2025 - 15:34
    Bitcoin Veteran Rejects Cardano's Value, But Price Prediction Shows $2 ADA Scenario
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Oct 10, 2025 - 14:45
    Morgan Stanley Expands Access to Crypto Investments
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Global AI Show Announces Milestone Edition: AI:2031 – Accelerating Intelligent Futures
    Block your dates for The Global Blockchain Show 2025 hosted by VAP Group in Abu Dhabi
    AIDA: The All-in-One Web3 Interface - Swap, Launch, Trade & Create with AI
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 10, 2025 - 15:48
    XRP Completes Death Cross on Three Charts, Is It Concerning?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 10, 2025 - 15:34
    Bitcoin Veteran Rejects Cardano's Value, But Price Prediction Shows $2 ADA Scenario
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 10, 2025 - 14:45
    Morgan Stanley Expands Access to Crypto Investments
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all