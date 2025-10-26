XRP Hits Rare 404% Liquidation Imbalance as Bulls Take Charge

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Liquidation data from the last 24 hours reveals some surprising imbalances among major cryptocurrencies: XRP traders who bet against the altcoin took a hit almost five times bigger than the longs, with a rare 404% short-to-long wipeout ratio.

Advertisement

Out of $5.95 million liquidated on XRP pairs, $4.77 million came from shorts, while only $1.18 million was sucked out of leveraged longs, as per CoinGlass.

This is a bit of a shock when you look at the rest of the crypto market. Bitcoin and Ethereum were at the top with $67.11 million and $35.53 million liquidated, respectively, but mostly mixed flows. XRP's situation is different, though. Its liquidation map shows a clear story of bulls cornering short traders in a squeeze-like blockbuster of price action.

On Binance, XRP/USDT bounced by 3.33% from as low as $2.57 to as high as $2.64, providing a stark explanation why the derivatives data came in the form of such aggressive washout.

Advertisement

Crowd gets punished, again

The way the market's been moving lately shows that bears have been trying to push the token lower, which is understandable considering the overall sentiment, but they have been getting pushed out at higher price points, which has made the upside moves on the chart bigger.

One may see this as a textbook crypto market behavior, where a crowded overleveraged trade gets punished in the most brutal and unexpected manner.

Heavy short-side imbalances in XRP liquidations are rare and often coincide with a shift in trading psychology. The market saw $216.75 million in liquidations, reflecting concentrated pressure on short sellers. This setup can extend into a further bullish rally if spot buyers continue absorbing sell pressure.