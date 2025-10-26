AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Hits Rare 404% Liquidation Imbalance as Bulls Take Charge

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sun, 26/10/2025 - 15:48
    XRP traders saw a brutal wipeout as shorts lost $4.77 million versus just $1.18 million from longs, marking a rare 404% liquidation imbalance that pushed the token's setup into bullish territory.
    Advertisement
    XRP Hits Rare 404% Liquidation Imbalance as Bulls Take Charge
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Liquidation data from the last 24 hours reveals some surprising imbalances among major cryptocurrencies: XRP traders who bet against the altcoin took a hit almost five times bigger than the longs, with a rare 404% short-to-long wipeout ratio.

    Advertisement

    Out of $5.95 million liquidated on XRP pairs, $4.77 million came from shorts, while only $1.18 million was sucked out of leveraged longs, as per CoinGlass.

    This is a bit of a shock when you look at the rest of the crypto market. Bitcoin and Ethereum were at the top with $67.11 million and $35.53 million liquidated, respectively, but mostly mixed flows. XRP's situation is different, though. Its liquidation map shows a clear story of bulls cornering short traders in a squeeze-like blockbuster of price action.

    HOT Stories
    Michael Saylor Drops 'Orange Dot Day' Teaser: Did Strategy Buy More Bitcoin Last Week?
    -62% and 978,000,000 SHIB in 24 Hours: This Is Extremely Good Sign
    Morning Crypto Report: Why Is XRP Price Up Today? Ripple CEO and President Defy Retail Fear, Cardano at Risk of 20% Death Cross Crash
    New CFTC Chair Nominee Is XRP Supporter
    Article image
    Source: CoinGlass

    On BinanceXRP/USDT bounced by 3.33% from as low as $2.57 to as high as $2.64, providing a stark explanation why the derivatives data came in the form of such aggressive washout.

    Advertisement

    Crowd gets punished, again

    The way the market's been moving lately shows that bears have been trying to push the token lower, which is understandable considering the overall sentiment, but they have been getting pushed out at higher price points, which has made the upside moves on the chart bigger.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 10/26/2025 - 12:42
    XRP Reaches Critical Recovery Point for $3
    ByArman Shirinyan

    One may see this as a textbook crypto market behavior, where a crowded overleveraged trade gets punished in the most brutal and unexpected manner.

    Heavy short-side imbalances in XRP liquidations are rare and often coincide with a shift in trading psychology. The market saw $216.75 million in liquidations, reflecting concentrated pressure on short sellers. This setup can extend into a further bullish rally if spot buyers continue absorbing sell pressure.

    #Liquidation Imbalance #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 26, 2025 - 15:42
    'XRP Will Touch Everything': Analyst Weighs In on Ripple's Latest Advancements
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Oct 26, 2025 - 15:20
    Michael Saylor Drops 'Orange Dot Day' Teaser: Did Strategy Buy More Bitcoin Last Week?
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    RIVER Gains 5x Following Binance Perp Listing, Supported by Time-Encoded Airdrop Conversion
    Trezor Launches Trezor Safe 7: First Hardware Wallet With Transparent Secure Element
    Roba Shatters Closed Systems: The People's Robotics Platform Launches To Dominate $218b Industry
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 26, 2025 - 15:48
    XRP Hits Rare 404% Liquidation Imbalance as Bulls Take Charge
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 26, 2025 - 15:42
    'XRP Will Touch Everything': Analyst Weighs In on Ripple's Latest Advancements
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 26, 2025 - 15:20
    Michael Saylor Drops 'Orange Dot Day' Teaser: Did Strategy Buy More Bitcoin Last Week?
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all