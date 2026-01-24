XRP Hits Insane 8,700% Liquidation Imbalance, Ripple Snatches Major Banking Partnership, Saylor's Strategy Buying BTC Again, SHIB Volume Collapses — Top Weekly Crypto News

Advertisement

XRP longs wiped out as liquidation imbalance hits extreme

XRP just printed an 8,700% liquidation imbalance as $522K in longs got wiped out near the $2 mark.

XRP saw $528,940 in liquidations, with long positions accounting for a mind-boggling $522,900. Short sellers were barely registered — it was just $6,040, as per CoinGlass.

That is an 8,700% imbalance between longs and shorts. Just for context, Bitcoin's liquidations during the same period added up to $815,000, but with a much more even split. Ethereum lost $2.02 million, mostly from both sides.

DXC and Ripple bring digital assets into core banking systems

Fortune 500 tech giant DXC Technology has partnered with Ripple to integrate institutional-grade blockchain solutions.

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) has announced a high-profile partnership with enterprise blockchain company Ripple to embed institutional-grade digital asset capabilities directly into the banking infrastructure.

As part of the tie-up between the two companies, Ripple’s blockchain solutions will be integrated into DXC’s Hogan banking platform. Notably, this legacy system supports more than $5 trillion in deposits and 300 million accounts across the globe.

Because of this partnership, various banks will be able to offer digital asset custody, programmable payments, and the tokenization of real-world assets (RWAs).

Strategy crosses 700,000 BTC milestone with $2.13 billion buy

Strategy has announced one of its biggest Bitcoin purchases of all time.

Strategy Inc. (MSTR) has substantially increased its cryptocurrency holdings, finally surpassing the 700,000 BTC milestone. According to a Form 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Tysons Corner-based firm acquired an additional 22,305 BTC between Jan. 12 and Jan. 19, 2026, for approximately $2.13 billion.

The average purchase price for this latest tranche was $95,284 per Bitcoin. Strategy’s total holdings have swelled to 709,715 BTC with a total cost basis of $54 billion. The average cost per coin now stands at nearly $76,000 following the most recent purchase. The latest buying spree was funded entirely by the company’s "At-The-Market" (ATM) equity offering program.

SHIB volume collapses, signaling market apathy

Shiba Inu volumes at yearly lows following an abrupt end of accumulation that was present recently.

SHIB trading volume has fallen to its lowest point in 2026 than any candle on the chart. By SHIB's standards, activity is essentially nonexistent, indicating a blatant lack of conviction on the part of both buyers and sellers. Instead of trading, at the moment, SHIB is drifting.

Rather than when an asset is getting ready for an aggressive breakout, this type of behavior typically manifests when it loses focus. SHIB continued to maintain at least moderate participation — even during prior pullbacks.

The volume has nearly vanished this time. Context is important, but low volume is not always bullish or bearish. In the case of SHIB, volume did not compress during accumulation at a distinct bottom or following a robust rally.