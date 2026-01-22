AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Hits ‘Extreme Fear’ After 19% Drop

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 22/01/2026 - 5:17
    The retail cohort is entering a state of full-scale capitulation on XRP, with social sentiment plunging into "Extreme Fear" territory following a sharp 19% correction..
    Advertisement
    XRP Hits ‘Extreme Fear’ After 19% Drop
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The retail crowd is capitulating on XRP, according to the recent data provided by Santiment. 

    Advertisement

    However, for contrarian investors, that might be the signal they have been waiting for.

    HOT Stories
    XRP Hits ‘Extreme Fear’ After 19% Drop
    U.Today Crypto Review: Ethereum (ETH) Loses 30-Day Progress, Shiba Inu's (SHIB) End of Bears; Bitcoin's (BTC) Last Recovery Chance
    U.Today Crypto Digest: Strategy (MSTR) Buying Bitcoin Again, Bitmine Adds $108 Million Worth of Ethereum, XRP Price Flashes Major Warning
    XRP Price: Ripple CEO Predicts New All-Time Highs for Crypto Markets

    According to the latest social sentiment data, the XRP market has fallen into "Extreme Fear" territory. 

    Advertisement

    This comes after a disappointing 19% correction from its year-to-date highs on January 5. 

    The drop has soured the mood among small retail traders. They went from euphoria to pessimism within less than three weeks. 

    card

    Since peaking near $2.40 in the first week of January, XRP has bled value. The popular altcoin recently plunged back under the psychological $2.00 mark.

    Advertisement

    However, seasoned market watchers note that such extreme negative sentiment often acts as a counter-indicator. Historically, when the "crowd" consensus leans heavily bearish, prices have a tendency to move in the opposite direction. Late shorts end up being squeezed. 

    "Prices move the opposite to retail's expectations more often than not," the data analysis suggests.

    If history repeats, the current wave of pessimism could mark a local bottom, setting the stage for XRP to challenge resistance levels once the fear subsides.

    Bullish prediction from Ripple CEO

    In the meantime, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse appears to be unfazed by the current market correction. 

    As reported by U.Today, the Ripple boss recently went on record, predicting that cryptocurrency prices could surge dramatically higher. 

    A recent research note from Standard Chartered projected that XRP could surge to $8.00 later in 2026. 

    #XRP Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    NewsCrypto Market ReviewPrice Analysis
    Jan 22, 2026 - 0:01
    U.Today Crypto Review: Ethereum (ETH) Loses 30-Day Progress, Shiba Inu's (SHIB) End of Bears; Bitcoin's (BTC) Last Recovery Chance
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Crypto News DigestNews
    Jan 21, 2026 - 21:17
    U.Today Crypto Digest: Strategy (MSTR) Buying Bitcoin Again, Bitmine Adds $108 Million Worth of Ethereum, XRP Price Flashes Major Warning
    ByDan Burgin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    FreeCrash.game Launches as a Free-to-Play Crash Game Simulator for Strategy Testing and Risk-Free Gameplay
    TWPB Platform Introduces Free Cloud Staking Model
    Money Expo Mexico Announces Its 4th Edition, Returning to Centro Banamex on 18–19 February 2026
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 22, 2026 - 5:17
    XRP Hits ‘Extreme Fear’ After 19% Drop
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    NewsCrypto Market ReviewPrice Analysis
    Jan 22, 2026 - 0:01
    U.Today Crypto Review: Ethereum (ETH) Loses 30-Day Progress, Shiba Inu's (SHIB) End of Bears; Bitcoin's (BTC) Last Recovery Chance
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    Crypto News DigestNews
    Jan 21, 2026 - 21:17
    U.Today Crypto Digest: Strategy (MSTR) Buying Bitcoin Again, Bitmine Adds $108 Million Worth of Ethereum, XRP Price Flashes Major Warning
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Jan 21, 2026 - 20:33
    XRP Price: Ripple CEO Predicts New All-Time Highs for Crypto Markets
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Jan 21, 2026 - 18:01
    Ripple Taps Into $5 Trillion Banking Pool with Major Partnership
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 22, 2026 - 5:17
    XRP Hits ‘Extreme Fear’ After 19% Drop
    Alex Dovbnya
    News, Crypto Market Review, Price Analysis
    Jan 22, 2026 - 0:01
    U.Today Crypto Review: Ethereum (ETH) Loses 30-Day Progress, Shiba Inu's (SHIB) End of Bears; Bitcoin's (BTC) Last Recovery Chance
    Arman Shirinyan
    Crypto News Digest, News
    Jan 21, 2026 - 21:17
    U.Today Crypto Digest: Strategy (MSTR) Buying Bitcoin Again, Bitmine Adds $108 Million Worth of Ethereum, XRP Price Flashes Major Warning
    Dan Burgin
    Show all