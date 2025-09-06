XRP Golden Cross Fakeout: $2.7 Next?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP just created a golden cross on its hourly chart, but all is not as it seems. A golden cross occurs when a short-term moving average crosses above a long-term MA and often signifies bullish momentum.

This wasn't the case for XRP's price, as momentum waned with the hourly moving averages making a downward tilt. This comes as the broader crypto market sees lackluster trading activity at the start of September, a month believed to be historically weak for markets.

Rather than XRP rising upward, the price fell, as seen on the hourly chart, to $2.80, suggesting that the signal might have been a fakeout. At the time of writing, XRP was down 1.38% in the last 24 hours to $2.80. The crypto asset has slipped to the fourth spot in crypto rankings, with a current market capitalization of $167 billion. Despite a drop across most time frames, XRP remains up 423% on a yearly basis, surpassing Bitcoin and Ethereum's percentage gains.

XRP to $2.7?

XRP's price rose sharply on Friday, nearing $2.90 as investors reacted to a weak jobs report, which bolstered bets of a potential rate cut in September. However, the rally was short-lived, with the price being rejected at this high. The significance of this move, according to crypto analyst Ali, is that it could send XRP to $2.70. "A rejection at $2.90 could send XRP back to $2.70," Ali tweeted alongside an XRP price chart.

A rejection at $2.90 could send $XRP back to $2.70! pic.twitter.com/2EEtg34dK1 — Ali (@ali_charts) September 6, 2025

Since its drop in late August to a low of $2.69, XRP continues to trade within a range of $2.74 and $2.887, awaiting its next move. Its next major resistance lies at $3.05 (the daily SMA 50) and $2.48 (the daily SMA 200).

In recent news, Grayscale has celebrated the first anniversary of the Grayscale XRP Trust.