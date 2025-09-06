Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Golden Cross Fakeout: $2.7 Next?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sat, 6/09/2025 - 12:40
    XRP's rise was short-lived
    Advertisement
    XRP Golden Cross Fakeout: $2.7 Next?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP just created a golden cross on its hourly chart, but all is not as it seems. A golden cross occurs when a short-term moving average crosses above a long-term MA and often signifies bullish momentum.

    Advertisement

    This wasn't the case for XRP's price, as momentum waned with the hourly moving averages making a downward tilt. This comes as the broader crypto market sees lackluster trading activity at the start of September, a month believed to be historically weak for markets.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 09/05/2025 - 16:24
    $5,940,000,000 XRP Activity Surge Shocks Market as Price Flips Direction
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    XRP Golden Cross Fakeout: $2.7 Next?
    Strategy's Saylor Reacts to Stunning MSTR S&P 500 Rejection
    Ripple's Mysterious 250,000,000 XRP Transfer Explained by Fresh Data
    XRP Bears Suffocating? Bitcoin (BTC) Makes Unexpected $112,000 Recovery, Shiba Inu (SHIB): Is This First Positive Sign?

    Rather than XRP rising upward, the price fell, as seen on the hourly chart, to $2.80, suggesting that the signal might have been a fakeout. At the time of writing, XRP was down 1.38% in the last 24 hours to $2.80. The crypto asset has slipped to the fourth spot in crypto rankings, with a current market capitalization of $167 billion. Despite a drop across most time frames, XRP remains up 423% on a yearly basis, surpassing Bitcoin and Ethereum's percentage gains.

    Advertisement

    XRP to $2.7?

    XRP's price rose sharply on Friday, nearing $2.90 as investors reacted to a weak jobs report, which bolstered bets of a potential rate cut in September. However, the rally was short-lived, with the price being rejected at this high. The significance of this move, according to crypto analyst Ali, is that it could send XRP to $2.70. "A rejection at $2.90 could send XRP back to $2.70," Ali tweeted alongside an XRP price chart.

    Since its drop in late August to a low of $2.69, XRP continues to trade within a range of $2.74 and $2.887, awaiting its next move. Its next major resistance lies at $3.05 (the daily SMA 50) and $2.48 (the daily SMA 200).

    In recent news, Grayscale has celebrated the first anniversary of the Grayscale XRP Trust.

    #XRP News #XRP Price Prediction #XRP
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 6, 2025 - 12:24
    Solana to Work 80x Faster With This Upgrade: What Is Alpenglow?
    ByVladislav Sopov
    News
    Sep 6, 2025 - 11:29
    Bitcoin Cash Shines Amid Altcoin Bloodbath, Volume Jumps 32%
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Profitable Mining Platform Demonstrates Fresh Cloud Instruments
    Runwago Announces Official $RUNWAGO TGE Date: September 18, 2025
    Lowkick Studio Launches $SHARDS Token on Top Tier Exchanges for WorldShards MMORPG
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 6, 2025 - 12:40
    XRP Golden Cross Fakeout: $2.7 Next?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 6, 2025 - 12:24
    Solana to Work 80x Faster With This Upgrade: What Is Alpenglow?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 6, 2025 - 11:29
    Bitcoin Cash Shines Amid Altcoin Bloodbath, Volume Jumps 32%
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all