Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    $5,940,000,000 XRP Activity Surge Shocks Market as Price Flips Direction

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Fri, 5/09/2025 - 16:24
    XRP sees increased activity amid market U-turn
    Advertisement
    $5,940,000,000 XRP Activity Surge Shocks Market as Price Flips Direction
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The crypto market saw whipsaw price action in the early Friday session, with various crypto assets seeing a surge in trading activity.

    Advertisement

    XRP likewise saw its volume rise as much as 44% to reach $6.57 billion, according to CoinMarketCap data.

    Article image
    XRP Volume, Courtesy: CoinMarketCap

    The broader crypto market rose in response to a weaker jobs report released Friday, which seemed to boost the potential of a rate cut in the upcoming Fed meeting scheduled for September.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple vs. Litecoin Beef Stuns Crypto Market, Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Edge of Oblivion, XRP Faces Bollinger Trap Warning: Crypto News Digest
    SEC Blames Tech Failures for Loss of Nearly Year of Gensler’s Messages
    XRP and ETH Will Never Flippen Bitcoin, Rochard Says
    Bitcoin (BTC): Extreme Reversal Pattern Painted, Ethereum (ETH): This is Bad News For Rally, Solana (SOL): Forget $300?

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 09/05/2025 - 12:35
    XRP Price Prediction for September 5
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    Advertisement

    Cryptocurrencies returned to green afterward, but the rise was shortlived, followed by a drop.

    At press time, XRP was down 0.85% in the last 24 hours to $2.80 after reaching an intraday high of $2.88.

    XRP news

    CME futures recently gave a recap of August growth, which saw a record $36 billion in OI for Crypto futures and options. XRP stole the spotlight as it reached an all-time high in open interest as institutional activity expanded beyond Bitcoin.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 09/03/2025 - 16:20
    Major XRP Ledger Amendment to Officially Launch in Hours: Details
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse took to X to highlight the recent milestone, noting XRP's impressive surge in open interest: "Per CMEGroup data, XRP Futures contracts were the fastest-ever (just over 3 months) to hit $1B in open interest."

    This week, the credentials amendment was activated on the XRP Ledger mainnet. Credentials (XLS-70) are designed to be a lightweight feature additive to the DID standard and are a framework for issuing, managing and verifying user credentials directly on the XRP Ledger. This standard introduces a new "Credential" ledger object along with new transaction types for creating, accepting and deleting credentials.

    #XRP News #XRP Price Prediction #XRP
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 5, 2025 - 16:20
    Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Names One Major Stablecoin Use Case to Watch
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Sep 5, 2025 - 16:04
    Gold, Crypto or Stocks? Key Difference Revealed, And It Is Brutal for Bitcoin
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Profitable Mining Platform Demonstrates Fresh Cloud Instruments
    Runwago Announces Official $RUNWAGO TGE Date: September 18, 2025
    Lowkick Studio Launches $SHARDS Token on Top Tier Exchanges for WorldShards MMORPG
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 5, 2025 - 16:24
    $5,940,000,000 XRP Activity Surge Shocks Market as Price Flips Direction
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 5, 2025 - 16:20
    Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Names One Major Stablecoin Use Case to Watch
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 5, 2025 - 16:04
    Gold, Crypto or Stocks? Key Difference Revealed, And It Is Brutal for Bitcoin
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all