XRP Golden Cross Breakout: Is $3.5 Next?

XRP has posted 3.65% growth in the last 24 hours, outpacing the broader cryptocurrency market, which recorded a 1.92% increase. XRP’s rise happened as the altcoin printed a bullish golden cross on its technical chart.

XRP volume lag raises concern

Notably, a golden cross forms when an asset’s short-term moving average crosses above a long-term MA. This occurrence often signifies bullish momentum, and that is the current case with XRP. The coin has broken out of its consolidation triangle to confirm a bullish pattern.

XRP’s breakout pushed it past the $3.07 to $3.10 resistance level, with investors now anticipating further jumps if the asset finds stability above this level. Traders expect the momentum to continue and push XRP above its $3.35 high it attained in July. Others predict a bold $5 target for XRP.

With capital rotation favoring altcoins in the crypto market, XRP might just ride the wave to new heights. As of this writing, XRP price was changing hands at $3.16, which represents a 4.11% increase in the last 24 hours.

Despite the bullish golden cross, market participants are concerned about the low volume. Investors have not warmed up to the increase in price, and volume remains at $6.17 billion, a 1.78% increase within the same time frame.

XRP ETF speculation builds ahead of SEC deadline

For XRP’s price to soar, a corresponding increase in trading volume will support the breakout. Meanwhile, the October 2025 window inches closer for the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to decide on the new XRP fund.

Several asset managers have filed multiple spot XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and Polymarket odds favor an approval. Many expect this anticipated approval to catalyze more XRP accumulation.