    XRP Golden Cross Breakout: Is $3.5 Next?

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Sat, 13/09/2025 - 11:23
    XRP golden cross now confirmed as market expects next price target
    Cover image via www.tradingview.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    XRP has posted 3.65% growth in the last 24 hours, outpacing the broader cryptocurrency market, which recorded a 1.92% increase. XRP’s rise happened as the altcoin printed a bullish golden cross on its technical chart.

    XRP volume lag raises concern

    Notably, a golden cross forms when an asset’s short-term moving average crosses above a long-term MA. This occurrence often signifies bullish momentum, and that is the current case with XRP. The coin has broken out of its consolidation triangle to confirm a bullish pattern.

    Article image
    XRP Price Chart | Source: TradingView

    XRP’s breakout pushed it past the $3.07 to $3.10 resistance level, with investors now anticipating further jumps if the asset finds stability above this level. Traders expect the momentum to continue and push XRP above its $3.35 high it attained in July. Others predict a bold $5 target for XRP.

    With capital rotation favoring altcoins in the crypto market, XRP might just ride the wave to new heights. As of this writing, XRP price was changing hands at $3.16, which represents a 4.11% increase in the last 24 hours.

    Despite the bullish golden cross, market participants are concerned about the low volume. Investors have not warmed up to the increase in price, and volume remains at $6.17 billion, a 1.78% increase within the same time frame.

    XRP ETF speculation builds ahead of SEC deadline

    For XRP’s price to soar, a corresponding increase in trading volume will support the breakout. Meanwhile, the October 2025 window inches closer for the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to decide on the new XRP fund.

    Several asset managers have filed multiple spot XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and Polymarket odds favor an approval. Many expect this anticipated approval to catalyze more XRP accumulation.

    Although a recent listing by the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation of Canary Capital Group’s XRP ETF sparked excitement, Nate Geraci says it is not significant. According to his explanation, this is a normal preparatory move ahead of a potential launch.

    #XRP
