    XRP ETF Listed by DTCC. What Does It Mean?

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Fri, 12/09/2025 - 6:08
    Is the SEC finally close to making its final decision on spot XRP ETFs?
    Canary Capital Group's proposal for a spot XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF) has been listed by the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), the main U.S. clearing and settlement service for securities, on its website. 

    On top of that, Fidelity's Solana ETF proposal and Canary's HBAR ETF have also shown up on the DTCC's eligibility list. 

    Big deal? Not really 

    Nate Geraci, president at NovaDius Wealth Management, has clarified that the DTCC listing does not actually mean anything.

    This is mainly a standard preparatory step ahead of the potential launch of a certain ETF product. 

    It does not mean that the SEC has already made a decision to approve such products. 

    XRP ETFs might be nearing approval

    As reported by U.Today, the SEC has delayed making a decision on the high-stakes ETF proposal filed by investment management holding company Franklin Templeton. 

    The decision has been pushed back to Nov. 14, meaning that the delay is very short. 

    According to lawyer Bill Morgan, a well-known XRP enthusiast, the decision likely means that the SEC is close to "a final decision" on this as well as other XRP ETF proposals.

