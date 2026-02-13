XRP Futures Open Interest Increases by $12 Million Following Recent Deleveraging

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Due to ongoing selling pressure and general market weakness, XRP is currently going through a challenging time. The asset is still stuck in a declining structure despite several attempts at stabilization, and rallies soon fade as sellers take back control in the vicinity of important resistance zones. After failing to hold above moving average resistance levels, XRP is currently declining toward the $1.35 region.

Positioning for a bounce

The most recent declines in volume spikes indicate that traders are still actively lowering their exposure during rebounds, suggesting that aggressive positioning rather than passive drift drove the move lower. A mixed picture is painted by derivatives data. Throughout a number of time frames, futures flows have displayed sporadic inflows, indicating that traders are trying to position themselves for a bounce.

But according to liquidation data, long positions are still susceptible, and leveraged traders are frequently caught in declines. This suggests that there is still a lack of confidence in a long-term recovery. A divided market is also shown by long/short ratios. While some exchanges indicate that most accounts are leaning long, top traders' positioning seems more cautious, suggesting that experienced traders are not entirely certain that a reversal is about to occur.

Things can get even more interesting

Due to the price's pursuit of liquidity on both sides, this divergence frequently results in higher volatility. Technically speaking, XRP is still below its important moving averages, which are still sloping lower. Until the price can recover resistance levels around $1.50-$1.60 and maintain trading above them, this structure keeps the overall momentum bearish. Rally sales may persist in the absence of such a move.

Advertisement

This creates a traditional period of uncertainty for the market. XRP is not crashing out of control, but it is also not making any significant progress toward recovery. Rather, traders must contend with a market that is likely to continue being erratic and responsive to leverage positioning and liquidity pockets. Continued choppy conditions with significant short-term swings are what investors should expect.

Failure to hold current levels could result in another move toward deeper support zones, while a break above resistance could start a relief rally driven by short covering. For the time being, XRP needs to be patient and cautious as it looks for its next obvious direction.