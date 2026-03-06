AdvertisementAdvert.
    Bitcoin Reserves on CEXes Collapse to Lowest Level Since November 2018

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Fri, 6/03/2026 - 7:26
    According to CryptoQuant, exchange reserves have plummeted to 2.7 million BTC..
    Bitcoin Reserves on CEXes Collapse to Lowest Level Since November 2018
    The supply of Bitcoin held on centralized crypto exchanges (CEXes) has experienced a massive decline, according to the latest onchain data provided by analytics firm CryptoQuant. 

    Bitcoin exchange reserve across all platforms has nose-dived below 2,708,000 BTC. This is the lowest level of exchange liquidity the market has seen since November 2018.

    The leading cryptocurrency is currently hovering slightly above the $70,000 level. 

    The great coin exodus 

    There is now a clear multi-year divergence between Bitcoin's price and the balances held on centralized exchanges.

    Exchange reserves peaked at over 3.5 million BTC during the height of the previous bull cycles between 2020 and 2022. 

    However, following a series of industry crises in late 2022, the current persistent trend was set into motion. 

    Throughout 2023, 2024, and into early 2026, the blue line has been on a downward trajectory.

    Exchange reserves have bled out to the current 2.7 million BTC level while the price of Bitcoin has climbed back toward all-time highs.

    The days of users keeping their portfolios idle on trading platforms appear to be effectively over.

    The approval and massive success of U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs have significantly changed the supply dynamics. Institutional funds are sweeping up billions of dollars worth of BTC from the open market.

    Corporate hoarding is also a significant factor, with major corporate treasuries of the likes of Strategy Inc. (MSTR) aggressively accumulating and holding BTC on their balance sheets.

    The market is facing a typical liquidity crunch, which could potentially set the stage for a "supply shock."

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
