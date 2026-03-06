AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin Hits Unprecedented Wallet Adoption Levels With 58.45 Million All-Time High

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Fri, 6/03/2026 - 9:50
    New record for Bitcoin, but it is not about price, at least not directly, as adoption boom propels the number of nonempty wallets to 58.45 million. Discover why and how this can have an impact on the price of BTC.
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin Hits Unprecedented Wallet Adoption Levels With 58.45 Million All-Time High
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google

    As became known thanks to data from Santiment, the number of Bitcoin in nonempty wallets has reached a new all-time high above 58.45 million. The flagship cryptocurrency has seen network activity grow with this all-time high. In addition, the number of Bitcoin on known exchange wallets has fallen to the lowest level since December 2017. As Santiment itself notes, adoption is still rising, as is offline storage.

    Advertisement

    Bitcoin sees adoption boom amid market turbulence

    The increase in nonempty wallets over the past six months amounted to 1.69 million, which in relative terms equals 3%, while the number of Bitcoin on exchange wallets has fallen to 1.17 million. 

    How this will affect the price of Bitcoin remains to be seen, but as for now, it mostly depends directly on fundamental factors such as macroeconomics, oil prices and the strength of the dollar, to which the cryptocurrency is tied as never before.

    HOT Stories
    Fed, FDIC, and OCC Issue Crucial Clarification on Blockchain-Based Securities Crypto Market Review: XRP is Blocked Between Two Levels, Bitcoin's (BTC) First Key Resistance Updated, Did Shiba Inu (SHIB) Finally Bottom?
    Article image
    Bitcoin Supply on Exchanges and Total Amount of Holders, Source: Santiment

    However, on the crypto market there exists a consensus opinion that growth in network activity and adoption contributes to and often anticipates price increases of assets; therefore, this all-time high is an excellent support for Bitcoin’s fundamental value. 

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 03/06/2026 - 07:26
    Bitcoin Reserves on CEXes Collapse to Lowest Level Since November 2018
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    When market cataclysms calm down and return to normal, it can be expected that with such a foundation, the Bitcoin price will experience a smaller number of shocks and become less volatile, and more stable.

    At the same time, declining exchange balances are often interpreted as coins moving into long-term storage, reducing immediate selling pressure on the market and signaling that holders may be preparing for a longer investment horizon.

    Advertisement
    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News #Cryptocurrency Adoption
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 6, 2026 - 7:26
    Bitcoin Reserves on CEXes Collapse to Lowest Level Since November 2018
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Mar 6, 2026 - 5:58
    Fed, FDIC, and OCC Issue Crucial Clarification on Blockchain-Based Securities
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Nordic Blockchain Conference returns to Stockholm for its 8th edition, highlighting the future of digital finance, policy, and blockchain’s interplay with other frontier technologies.
    Toobit Launches March Spot Challenge with Deposit and Trading Prizes
    2026 Global Game Connect Makes Its Sri Lanka Debut — A New Era of iGaming Experience Begins
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 6, 2026 - 9:50
    Bitcoin Hits Unprecedented Wallet Adoption Levels With 58.45 Million All-Time High
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 6, 2026 - 7:26
    Bitcoin Reserves on CEXes Collapse to Lowest Level Since November 2018
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Mar 6, 2026 - 5:58
    Fed, FDIC, and OCC Issue Crucial Clarification on Blockchain-Based Securities
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all