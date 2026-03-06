AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    SHIB Burns Stuck at Zero for Second Consecutive Day Amid Surging Crypto Market

    By Yuri Molchan
    Fri, 6/03/2026 - 11:16
    SHIB burns remain in zero zone while the cryptocurrency market begins to rebound.
    Advertisement
    SHIB Burns Stuck at Zero for Second Consecutive Day Amid Surging Crypto Market
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google
    Advertisement

    Data shared by the Shibburn data tracker shows that the SHIB burn metric has been sitting at the zero level for two consecutive days. Although the community continues burning these meme coins, the results are not impressive so far.

    Meanwhile, the second-largest canine-themed cryptocurrency, Shiba Inu, is also trying to recover and has already managed to pare part of its recent losses.

    SHIB burns remains at zero

    The website of the aforementioned data source reveals that over the past 24 hours, the daily SHIB burn rate has not moved an inch and continues to sit at the zero level. It has been maintaining this mark for the second day in a row. The only difference is that today, Friday, this zero is in the green zone.

    HOT Stories
    Fed, FDIC, and OCC Issue Crucial Clarification on Blockchain-Based Securities Crypto Market Review: XRP is Blocked Between Two Levels, Bitcoin's (BTC) First Key Resistance Updated, Did Shiba Inu (SHIB) Finally Bottom?
    Article image
    Source: Shibburn

    Despite this, the burns themselves comprise a little more than zero; over the past day, the community has transferred 45,106 SHIB coins to unspendable blockchain addresses, in two transfers.

    Advertisement

    On the previous day, the SHIB burn metric also showed zero, but it was in the red area.

    As reported by U.Today, two days ago, this metric demonstrated the highest five-digit growth so far this month as it skyrocketed to an impressive 53,954% within one day. Despite that substantial surge, the number of meme coins burned on that day amounted to less than one million SHIB.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 03/05/2026 - 10:06
    Shiba Inu Prints Mark of the Beast in 666% Futures Flow Spike
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement

    SHIB price attempts recovery

    Over the past day, the Shiba Inu price managed to stage a rise of 2.53% followed by a small decline. The price increase to $0.0000561 took place after SHIB went down nearly 7% a day earlier.

    Shiba Inu has been following the Bitcoin price trajectory, being strongly correlated with the price of the world’s pioneer cryptocurrency. This week, Bitcoin moved up, reaching a peak of $74,000 on Thursday. However, afterwards it reversed, retreating to the $70,455 area by now. BTC has been reacting to the news about the geopolitical conflict in the Middle East, involving the USA.

    On the news of a likely end to it to be reached soon, spread by the media yesterday, Bitcoin soared, but now it is back down. However, unlike the stock market, it has not fallen much, holding above the psychologically important $70,000 level.

    Bitcoin has demonstrated a lack of correlation with the stock market, while the latter has been going up and down sharply on waves of volatility.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Token Burn #Bitcoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 6, 2026 - 9:50
    Bitcoin Hits Unprecedented Wallet Adoption Levels With 58.45 Million All-Time High
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 6, 2026 - 7:26
    Bitcoin Reserves on CEXes Collapse to Lowest Level Since November 2018
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    MEXC Launches Gold vs. Crypto Campaign: Zero-Fee Trading and $1M Prize Pool
    Nordic Blockchain Conference returns to Stockholm for its 8th edition, highlighting the future of digital finance, policy, and blockchain’s interplay with other frontier technologies.
    Toobit Launches March Spot Challenge with Deposit and Trading Prizes
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 6, 2026 - 11:16
    SHIB Burns Stuck at Zero for Second Consecutive Day Amid Surging Crypto Market
    Yuri Molchan
    News
    Mar 6, 2026 - 9:50
    Bitcoin Hits Unprecedented Wallet Adoption Levels With 58.45 Million All-Time High
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 6, 2026 - 7:26
    Bitcoin Reserves on CEXes Collapse to Lowest Level Since November 2018
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all