    XRP Futures Market Signals Exchange Outflow and Volatility

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Mon, 9/03/2026 - 14:26
    XRP flows in the futures market have turned negative in 24 hours as the price inks a mild uptick.
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    XRP is commanding a significant shift on the market as relates to exchange outflow and asset volatility. As of writing time, data from CoinGlass shows the asset has recorded a three-digit slip in exchange flows in the past 24 hours. While this shift is positive, the momentary shift also poses minor threats that might force buyers to stay cautious.

    XRP netflow analysis

    Per CoinGlass, the overall XRP exchange netflow is now pegged at -153%. This figure translates to an actual outflow of over $738 million.

    On smaller time frames, the inflow surpassed the outflow to show general instability in how futures traders operate in general. In the past four hours, total inflows come in at $101 million across all exchanges, while outflows are worth about $96 million.

    When the netflow is positive, it implies more money is entering platforms for possible sell-offs. With the recent price action, this is not ideal, as it can stall a breakout.

    As of writing time, the XRP price was changing hands for $1.354, up by 0.1% in 24 hours. While the uptick is almost negligible, it comes off as a sign of health, backed by the futures netflow on what may be expected in the short term.

    XRP ecosystem moving forward

    As the majority of digital currencies battle extended price drawdowns, projects have had to focus on core ecosystem-building initiatives.

    Ripple Labs is also doing its part in this regard, as it recently minted more than one million RLUSD stablecoins on the Ethereum network. This minting is significant, as it helps boost DeFi liquidity, which may indirectly translate into capital retention for the ecosystem.

    With this, XRP remains the net beneficiary, signaling a potentially positive shift to look forward to. In an earlier report, U.Today teases the convergence of multiple XRP metrics. This uptick has set a possible path for XRP to reclaim the $2 mark in the mid- to long term.

    #XRP
