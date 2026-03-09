XRP Volume Jumps 70% as Total Market Liquidations Hit $387 Million

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP volume rose on the spot and derivatives markets as traders expect a big week ahead in economic data.

Advertisement

According to CoinMarketCap data, XRP trading volume rose 70% in the last 24 hours to $2.2 billion. Across the derivatives market, XRP volumes rose 67% in the last 24 hours to $3.22 billion, according to CoinGlass data.



U.S. inflation data is the major catalyst to watch this week, as it could move the needle on market sentiment and Federal Reserve interest rate cut potential.

Investors are looking ahead to a busy week of economic data, including February inflation data on Wednesday. The U.S. CPI and Core CPI data is expected on March 11. The personal consumption expenditures index and JOLTs job opening figures for January are expected on Friday.

Advertisement

Additionally, Federal Reserve officials are currently in their premeeting period ahead of the March interest rate decision.

$360 million in total liquidations

The crypto market saw whipsaw action on Monday as prices fell previously in response to macro concerns. This was, however, reversed, with most cryptocurrencies — including XRP — returning to trade in the green.

Advertisement

The zigzag price action caught both bullish and bearish traders unawares as both were liquidated almost equally.

According to CoinGlass data, $360 million in crypto positions were liquidated; longs accounted for $207 million, while shorts came in at $153 million.

At the time of writing, XRP was trading up 0.63% in the last 24 hours to $1.35, following a four-day drop in the past week.

The cautious mood that has dominated crypto markets since prices started crashing in October has not lifted, with most cryptocurrencies staying at the lower part of their trading range.

The lack of conviction in a sustained crypto rally is indicated by exchange-traded funds flows that turned negative again at the end of last week.