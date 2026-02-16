XRP Forming Gravestone Doji Pattern, Bearish Sign?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Crypto analyst Alicharts highlights a candlestick pattern on the XRP charts, with potential implications for its price trend.

Advertisement

In recent tweets, Ali spotted a Gravestone doji forming on the XRP daily chart. He added that this might suggest a potential bullish exhaustion signal.

In a separate tweet, Ali noted that this bearish reversal pattern might also be forming on the weekly chart, with potentially grave implications for the XRP price. "The last time XRP printed a gravestone doji was on the weekly chart, and the price dropped 46%," he noted.

Gravestone doji forming on $XRP.



Potential bullish exhaustion signal! pic.twitter.com/E1uSz9OweU — Ali Charts (@alicharts) February 15, 2026

The gravestone doji is a candlestick pattern in which the opening and closing prices of the candle are at the same level or very close to the same level. The gravestone doji has a long upper shadow and no body. Its appearance is significant after an uptrend, as it might indicate a bearish reversal. A gravestone doji often implies that the market has decided to be bearish.

Advertisement

This comes amid the current uncertainty on the markets that has left market sentiment in the fear zone. The Fear and Greed Index remains in extreme fear as the crypto market continues to struggle following October's sell-off.

Advertisement

Optimism remains

XRP reversed five weeks of losses as it ended Sunday up 3.13%, marking its first green week since the start of 2026.

This signal has led some to question whether the XRP price might have found a floor after a crash to a low of $1.11 at the start of February.

XRP saw profit-taking following a sharp rise on Sunday to $1.67. At the time of writing, XRP was down 2.79% in the last 24 hours to $1.49, amid a broader market drop ahead of a packed week of economic data.

If the XRP price picks up momentum again, the next targets will be $1.67 ahead of $1.81 and $2.37, which coincide with the daily MA 50 and 200, respectively. On the other hand, support is expected at $1.34 and $1.11 if the price declines.