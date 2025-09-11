Advertisement
    XRP Finally Prints Golden Cross: Key Price Points to Watch Right Now

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Thu, 11/09/2025 - 9:24
    XRP traders eye big breakout as golden cross sparks bull run hopes
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    If you look at XRP's eight-hour chart, you will see something you do not get to see every week: the 23-day moving average has just climbed over the 50-day. That is a golden cross, and whether you care about textbook definitions or not, the fact is that XRP has not had this structure in a while. The last time it did, the price did not stay quiet for long.

    For most of August and the start of September, XRP was stuck in the $2.70-$3.07 range. Every bounce failed, every dip was bought and the whole set-up looked like a market waiting for a trigger. 

    The lower area at $2.70 lined up with the 200-day moving average, and XRP held it more than once, even while Bitcoin was reacting violently to U.S. data releases. That defense is why XRP is still in a position to make this golden cross matter.

    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    So, the order block that has just appeared right above $3 is where things really heat up. If XRP can actually break through that pocket, then the next visible zones are $3.30 and $3.40. After that, the chart starts looking much cleaner than the mess it has been stuck in. 

    XRP price scenarios

    People who trade XRP still remember what happened in July, when a very similar situation led to a surge that added almost $1 to the price figure in just a few sessions. That memory is behind a lot of the current speculation.

    The risk is obvious, too. XRP is well known for its fakeouts, and golden crosses do not guarantee anything when the market is in chop mode. If XRP loses $2.90, the signal will lose relevance and the focus will shift back to August lows instead of breakout levels.

    So, XRP has the cross, the shelf under it and the resistance above it. The chart is basically daring buyers to step in — and if they do, this might be the moment where XRP finally breaks free from the $3 barrier.

