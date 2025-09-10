Advertisement
    Breaking: Major XRP ETF Proposed by $1.5 Trillion Financial Giant Faces Fresh SEC Delay

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Wed, 10/09/2025 - 16:35
    The SEC has delayed its decision on Franklin Templeton's XRP ETF proposal
    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has pushed back its decision on the XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF) proposal filed by American multinational investment management holding company Franklin Templeton.

    As reported by U.Today, Franklin Templeton, which boasts a total of $1.53 trillion worth of assets under management, originally filed to launch an XRP ETF in early March.

    It remains the most prominent player to enter the closely watched XRP ETF race. 

    BlackRock, the world's leading asset manager with $12.5 trillion worth of assets as of Q2 2025, is reportedly not considering filing for an XRP ETF. The same applies to a Solana-based ETF.  

    Other recent delays 

    On top of that, the SEC has delayed the approval of staking 

    Earlier this week, the regulator also pushed back its decision on Bitwise's Dogecoin exchange-traded fund (ETF). 

    #XRP News #Ripple News #Franklin Templeton
