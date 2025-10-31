XRP Fails Uptober Expectations With 11% Dip

Advertisement

XRP has failed to meet up to the strong bullish expectations for October following the severe consolidations witnessed during the month. Data from crypto analytics platform CryptoRank shows that the leading altcoin has recorded a 10.8% decline in its monthly returns for October.

As of October 31st, data provided by the source shows XRP was not able to recover the losses suffered amid the recurring periods of severe consolidations witnessed during the middle of the month. While it had shown a decent resurgence when the month was approaching its end, XRP was still unable to amass any gain for its October 2025 returns.

XRP sees worst performing month since mid-2025

Despite kicking off to a good start at the beginning of October, showing massive daily gains that raised optimism for a strong Uptober rally, XRP has disappointed bulls, closing October with a 10.8% decline.

Following this notable monthly decline, the expected Uptober rally turned out to see the altcoin record its worst monthly performance since April.

Advertisement

What’s surprising is that the notable October decline has come after XRP saw a volatile but largely positive year when it recorded significant gains in five of the previous nine months.

While XRP had witnessed strong performance in most of 2025, the decline contrasts sharply with July’s 35% rally. The asset only saw a worse decline in February 2025, with about a 29.3% drop. Since that February, XRP has not seen any negative performance as bad as this October decline, dashing the hopes of optimistic investors.

XRP bulls shift optimism to November

Despite the October drawdown, XRP remains one of 2025’s better-performing leading altcoins due to the hype surrounding the XRP ETF launch and major developments from Ripple that have raised fresh interest in the asset.

While the data further shows that XRP is still up significantly year-to-date following an impressive first-quarter performance that saw gains of over 46% in January alone, XRP traders believe that all hopes are not lost and that XRP could beat their expectations in the coming month.

As the XRP community expects the launch of the first U.S. spot XRP ETF in November, there are expectations that the asset will smash projections during the period, delivering significant gains for its November returns.