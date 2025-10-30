AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple CTO Names 3 Reasons Why XRP Has Exactly 100,000,000,000 Supply

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Thu, 30/10/2025 - 8:50
    Ripple CTO David Schwartz revealed that XRP's fixed supply of 100 billion tokens was not random at all but chosen for three clear reasons: divisibility, system compatibility and another, special one.
    Advertisement
    Ripple CTO Names 3 Reasons Why XRP Has Exactly 100,000,000,000 Supply
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Every crypto community loves to argue about supply, whether it is Bitcoin’s sacred 21 million, Dogecoin’s infinite faucet or Shiba Inu’s meme trillions. But one question that rarely gets asked is why XRP, one of the most established digital assets, was minted with an exact 100,000,000,000 tokens — no more, no less. 

    Advertisement

    That silence was broken this week when David Schwartz, Ripple’s CTO and one of the original architects of XRP Ledger, dropped a straightforward yet revealing answer: the number was chosen to satisfy exactly three pragmatic conditions rather than some mystical formula.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 10/30/2025 - 05:15
    XRP ETF Flows Will Exceed What People Are Expecting, Analyst Predicts
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    HOT Stories
    XRP ETF Flows Will Exceed What People Are Expecting, Analyst Predicts
    XRP-Based Loans to Launch in December, Ethereum to $5,000, Western Union to Introduce Solana-Based Stablecoin — Crypto News Digest
    Crypto Market Prediction: Ethereum's (ETH) Goodbye to $4,000? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Adding Another Zero? Is $115,000 Unbreakable for Bitcoin (BTC)?
    Odds of BTC Hitting $130K This Month Drop to Nearly 0%

    First, according to Schwartz, is that the supply needed to guarantee adequate divisibility so that XRP could handle micropayments at scale, something that was part of the ledger’s DNA from day one, designed long before NFTs or DeFi made "dust" transactions fashionable. 

    Advertisement

    Second, the supply figure had to fit right inside a 64-bit integer, which sounds deeply technical but essentially means XRP could be handled efficiently by standard computing systems without breaking accounting logic. 

    And third, Schwartz noted, it had to be easy for humans to remember, because adoption is slowed if people cannot wrap their head around the numbers.

    XRP is a bridge

    The context today makes the choice look prescient: out of the 100 billion minted, just under 60 billion XRP are in circulation, with about 35 billion locked in escrow. At a market price of $2.58, that circulating stack alone is valued at over $155 billion, placing XRP in the global top four.

    So, while Bitcoin was born as digital gold, XRP was designed as a high-throughput bridge asset.

    #XRP #Ripple News #XRP News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 30, 2025 - 9:48
    Binance CEO Shares Important Security Tip With Community
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Oct 30, 2025 - 6:16
    Bitcoin ETFs Record Disastrous Outlfows
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Hetu 3.0 - Deep Intelligence Money - Turning verified intelligence into liquid capital
    Blockchain Life 2025 in Dubai: a record 16,730 attendees and a new launch by Pavel Durov
    Bustabit Confirms Its Position as the Longest-Running Bitcoin Casino With 40K BTC in Total Payouts
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 30, 2025 - 9:48
    Binance CEO Shares Important Security Tip With Community
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 30, 2025 - 8:50
    Ripple CTO Names 3 Reasons Why XRP Has Exactly 100,000,000,000 Supply
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 30, 2025 - 6:16
    Bitcoin ETFs Record Disastrous Outlfows
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all