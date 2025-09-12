Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Faces Brutal Whale Shake-Up: 40,000,000 Exit Millionaire Wallets

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Fri, 12/09/2025 - 9:59
    XRP millionaires dump 40,000,000 coins in 24 hours, market reaction unveiled
    Advertisement
    XRP Faces Brutal Whale Shake-Up: 40,000,000 Exit Millionaire Wallets
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP whales have made their presence known once again, with blockchain data showing that millionaire wallets offloaded around 40 million tokens in the past day. The move comes from wallets holding between 10 million and 100 million XRP, a bracket that has often been used to measure the positioning of institutions or similar large entities. 

    Advertisement

    So, this type of wallet lost over $120 million worth of XRP at the current price, which suggests that the top players on the market are making some big changes to their holdings.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 09/12/2025 - 06:08
    XRP ETF Listed by DTCC. What Does It Mean?
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    HOT Stories
    Satoshi-Era Address Suddenly Active Again After 13 Years of Sleep
    Early Uber Investor: Stay Away from Saylor's Strategy as Far Away as Possible
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP's Massive $3 Test in 24 Hours, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Destroyed Bears at $0.000013, Bitcoin's (BTC) Key $150,000 Rally Chances
    'Mr. Wonderful' Now Focusing Only on BTC and ETH, Rejecting Other Coins

    The chart data shows how these wallets put on about 400 million XRP between them, going from about 7.78 billion XRP to 7.74 billion XRP, which confirms the scale of the sell-off. It is interesting, though, because even though there has been a major drop, XRP's market price has stayed pretty much the same at around $3.02.

    Advertisement

    Usually, changes in the price of whale moves line up with changes in distribution during times of growth and decline. The latest pattern fits that bill: as XRP recovered from its late-August lows, larger holders started trimming their exposure. 

    Market reaction

    While whales are selling into strength, their holdings are still much higher than the lows we saw in mid-August, when balances fell before bouncing back.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 09/11/2025 - 10:25
    Ripple's XRP Holdings Surge Since March After Brad Garlinghouse's Statement
    ByYuri Molchan

    What is really interesting about this episode is that the market did not crack under the pressure. Usually, 40 million XRP hitting the market so quickly could cause some volatility, but in this case, the token held its ground, which suggests that current demand is healthy enough to handle a lot of outflows.

    #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 12, 2025 - 9:03
    Charles Hoskinson Issues Epic Response to Latest Coinbase vs. SEC Legal Feud
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Sep 12, 2025 - 9:02
    'New Bitcoin ATH in Next 3-4 Weeks,' Glassnode Cofounders
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    GITEX NIGERIA puts a global spotlight on West Africa as government and global tech leaders back Nigeria's digital future
    Ethereum Meme Coin Little Pepe Crosses $25M, Announces 15 ETH Giveaway
    DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 12, 2025 - 9:59
    XRP Faces Brutal Whale Shake-Up: 40,000,000 Exit Millionaire Wallets
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 12, 2025 - 9:03
    Charles Hoskinson Issues Epic Response to Latest Coinbase vs. SEC Legal Feud
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 12, 2025 - 9:02
    'New Bitcoin ATH in Next 3-4 Weeks,' Glassnode Cofounders
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all