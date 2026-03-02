XRP ETFs Plunge 45% in Weekly Inflows, But US Still Leading

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

According to the latest CoinShares' Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly Report, the volume of inflows into exchange-traded funds tied to XRP declined by 45% over the past week, from Feb. 23 to March 1, totaling just $1.9 million by the end of the week. For comparison, during the same period, more than $1.061 billion flowed into crypto ETFs and other exchange-traded investment products. That means XRP accounted for only 0.18% of total inflows.

This comes despite the fact that just a few weeks earlier, XRP-linked products were effectively dominating and were among the only ETFs attracting capital.

Weekly Digital Asset Fund Flows, Source: CoinShares

Nevertheless, since the beginning of the year, XRP ETFs have accumulated $153 million in inflows, placing them second overall, behind only Solana, which has attracted $156 million.

Moreover, the month-to-date figure for XRP stands at $106.8 million, the highest among comparable products. Against this broader backdrop, the recent reduction in weekly inflows does not appear significant.

Demand for XRP ETF seems to be fulfilled for now

Considering the context surrounding XRP and comparing its performance to others, it can be said that demand simply ran its course. XRP attracted capital at an accelerated pace throughout the month, and by the end of that period, the available demand on the market had largely been deployed.

When the rest of the market began catching up, there was less incremental capital left for XRP, which resulted in a weak print during the final week of February.

This does not indicate that XRP is facing structural problems or that it has become less attractive to ETF buyers.

On the contrary, XRP did not experience outflows, which is more important than a 45% slowdown in inflows. The figures remain noteworthy, and it will be important to observe how these investment products perform in March, whether demand resumes and whether new capital enters XRP ETFs.

Much will depend on price action. XRP remains stuck near the critical $1.40 level and continues to trade in a range without breaking above it. The asset is currently range-bound and moving sideways until either the broader market or a specific narrative pushes it decisively in one direction.

Another notable detail from the latest CoinShares report is that the United States emerged as the clear leader in weekly crypto ETF inflows, with $958.2 million. By comparison, Canada, in second place, recorded just $34.1 million, highlighting the scale of the divergence.