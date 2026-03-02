AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP ETFs Plunge 45% in Weekly Inflows, But US Still Leading

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Mon, 2/03/2026 - 15:00
    XRP ETF inflows fell 45% to $1.9 million last week, but year-to-date totals remain strong at $153 million, and US crypto ETF demand dominates market flows again.
    Advertisement
    XRP ETFs Plunge 45% in Weekly Inflows, But US Still Leading
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google

    According to the latest CoinShares' Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly Report, the volume of inflows into exchange-traded funds tied to XRP declined by 45% over the past week, from Feb. 23 to March 1, totaling just $1.9 million by the end of the week. For comparison, during the same period, more than $1.061 billion flowed into crypto ETFs and other exchange-traded investment products. That means XRP accounted for only 0.18% of total inflows. 

    Advertisement

    This comes despite the fact that just a few weeks earlier, XRP-linked products were effectively dominating and were among the only ETFs attracting capital.

    Article image
    Weekly Digital Asset Fund Flows, Source: CoinShares

    Nevertheless, since the beginning of the year, XRP ETFs have accumulated $153 million in inflows, placing them second overall, behind only Solana, which has attracted $156 million. 

    HOT Stories
    XRP Yield Risks Explained by XRPL Contributor, Schiff Acknowledges Satoshi's Innovation With Bitcoin, Six Macro Events to Define Crypto Market This Week: Morning Crypto Report Ethereum’s Massive Slump Continues With Sixth Straight Red Month

    Moreover, the month-to-date figure for XRP stands at $106.8 million, the highest among comparable products. Against this broader backdrop, the recent reduction in weekly inflows does not appear significant.

    Advertisement

    Demand for XRP ETF seems to be fulfilled for now

    Considering the context surrounding XRP and comparing its performance to others, it can be said that demand simply ran its course. XRP attracted capital at an accelerated pace throughout the month, and by the end of that period, the available demand on the market had largely been deployed. 

    When the rest of the market began catching up, there was less incremental capital left for XRP, which resulted in a weak print during the final week of February.

    This does not indicate that XRP is facing structural problems or that it has become less attractive to ETF buyers. 

    Advertisement

    On the contrary, XRP did not experience outflows, which is more important than a 45% slowdown in inflows. The figures remain noteworthy, and it will be important to observe how these investment products perform in March, whether demand resumes and whether new capital enters XRP ETFs.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 03/02/2026 - 12:19
    Ripple CEO Recalls 2018 XRP Community Night Featuring Snoop Dogg
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    Much will depend on price action. XRP remains stuck near the critical $1.40 level and continues to trade in a range without breaking above it. The asset is currently range-bound and moving sideways until either the broader market or a specific narrative pushes it decisively in one direction.

    Another notable detail from the latest CoinShares report is that the United States emerged as the clear leader in weekly crypto ETF inflows, with $958.2 million. By comparison, Canada, in second place, recorded just $34.1 million, highlighting the scale of the divergence.

    #XRP #XRP ETF #XRP News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 2, 2026 - 14:56
    Cardano Stablecoin Hits New Milestone as USDC Supply Tops 17 Million
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Mar 2, 2026 - 14:49
    Shiba Inu: Connection Problems on Shibarium Usually Not Network Related
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    MEXC Launches Crypto Persona Test Event, Users Can Win Up to 10g of Gold
    Bybit Unveils 2025 Security Milestone: Intercepts $300M in Impersonalization, Scams and Frauds via New AI-Driven Risk Framework
    Aeternum & Da Nang Government Officials bring Unchained Summit to Da Nang
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 2, 2026 - 15:00
    XRP ETFs Plunge 45% in Weekly Inflows, But US Still Leading
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 2, 2026 - 14:56
    Cardano Stablecoin Hits New Milestone as USDC Supply Tops 17 Million
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Mar 2, 2026 - 14:49
    Shiba Inu: Connection Problems on Shibarium Usually Not Network Related
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Show all