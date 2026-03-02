Shiba Inu: Connection Problems on Shibarium Usually Not Network Related

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shibarium SHIB.io, a Shiba Inu-focused X account providing news and insights for the Shibarium ecosystem and tech upgrades on X, shared a Shibarium connection notice with the SHIB community.

Advertisement

The Shiba Inu community X account highlighted that most connection problems on Shibarium are usually not network-related. It added that if something is not working on Shibarium, it might be a wallet connection issue, not a network issue.

Shibarium SHIB.io noted that most problems encountered by Shibarium users often come from an outdated or incorrect RPC. It provides a few resolution tips to try in the case of connectivity issues, such as clearing wallet cache and removing the Shibarium network before re-adding it again using the correct RPC. This might help to resolve the issue quickly.

Advertisement

Shibarium Connection Notice



If something is not working on Shibarium, it is usually a wallet connection issue, not a network issue.



Most problems come from an outdated or incorrect RPC.



Before assuming anything is wrong, please try the following:



• Clear your wallet cache

•… pic.twitter.com/raKCwRJVJW — Shibarium | SHIB.IO (@Shibizens) March 2, 2026

"Before assuming anything is wrong, please try the following: Clear your wallet cache, remove the Shibarium network, add it again using the correct RPC. In most cases, this resolves the issue immediately," Shibizens wrote.

Explorer indexing update shared

In a separate tweet, Shibarium SHIB.io highlighted a Shibarium explorer issue, where some users observed that certain tokens and NFTs were not displaying correctly on Shibarium Scan or within wallet NFT tabs.

Advertisement

Shibarium SHIB.io says this issue appears to have been related to explorer indexing delays and a temporary bridge update. There was no indication of asset loss at the protocol level.

The summary is as given: there was no confirmed loss of assets, wallet balances remain accessible via RPC, the issue affected display and indexing, not on-chain state, and core network operations continue normally.

In February, Shibizens reported that the explorer for the Shiba Inu layer-2 blockchain, Shibarium, was migrating to a new server. Shibarium's privacy upgrade is scheduled for Q2, 2026, and will represent a key technical milestone for the layer-2 blockchain.