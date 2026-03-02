AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Cardano Stablecoin Hits New Milestone as USDC Supply Tops 17 Million

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Mon, 2/03/2026 - 14:56
    Cardano is growing its liquidity pool, with USDC now dominating native stablecoins.
    Advertisement
    Cardano Stablecoin Hits New Milestone as USDC Supply Tops 17 Million
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google

    The Cardano network is seeing a rapid shift on its stablecoin scene, with the combined market capitalization surpassing $47 million. With the latest data showcased by community advocate Cardanians, the newly launched USDC is now the dominant stablecoin on the network.

    Advertisement

    Cardano seeing liquidity boosts

    Per the on-chain data, USDC leads the top four stablecoins on Cardano. The list is completed by Moneta (USDM), Anzens USDA and Djed stablecoin, respectively.

    Stablecoin activities on the Cardano network recorded a significant jump over the past week as USDC went live on the mainnet. Since then, Cardano has recorded a $10.68 million shift over the past seven days, up over 28%.

    It is trailing USDC Moneta with a market cap of $14.53 million, and USDA and DJED recording $8.62 million and $3.66 million, respectively.

    Over the past few years, community members have decried the lack of liquidity on Cardano. This reality prompted Founder Charles Hoskinson and other top stakeholders to ink a partnership with Circle to bridge this gap.

    Liquidity in the form of stablecoins is considered a strong tool that can help in fueling the evolution of its decentralized finance ecosystem.

    Besides stablecoin integration, the Cardano working group also has plans to expand this reach to other critical infrastructures to empower ADA holders.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 03/02/2026 - 13:39
    Strategy's Bitcoin Holdings Top 720,000 BTC
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    Stablecoin dominance war continues

    The number of financial firms exploring stablecoin products has grown remarkably in the past few months. To compete in this space, Ripple Labs has expanded the reach of its RLUSD stablecoin on both Ethereum and the XRP Ledger.

    Big firms like SBI Group are also planning to launch a stablecoin, matching related moves from counterparts in the United States and the EU.

    Cardano is positioning for a good market share in the mid-to-long term, and core proponents are optimistic that the USDC token is a good move.

    #Cardano
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 2, 2026 - 14:49
    Shiba Inu: Connection Problems on Shibarium Usually Not Network Related
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Mar 2, 2026 - 14:34
    Bitcoin Two-Year Holders Fall into Extreme Losses as Price Eyes Major Reset
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    MEXC Launches Crypto Persona Test Event, Users Can Win Up to 10g of Gold
    Bybit Unveils 2025 Security Milestone: Intercepts $300M in Impersonalization, Scams and Frauds via New AI-Driven Risk Framework
    Aeternum & Da Nang Government Officials bring Unchained Summit to Da Nang
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 2, 2026 - 14:56
    Cardano Stablecoin Hits New Milestone as USDC Supply Tops 17 Million
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Mar 2, 2026 - 14:49
    Shiba Inu: Connection Problems on Shibarium Usually Not Network Related
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Mar 2, 2026 - 14:34
    Bitcoin Two-Year Holders Fall into Extreme Losses as Price Eyes Major Reset
    Caroline Amosun
    Show all