    XRP ETFs Hit Highest March Withdrawals With $16.62 Million

    By Caroline Amosun
    Sat, 7/03/2026 - 13:55
    XRP saw mass ETF withdrawals for the second time this month, suggesting that institutions are withdrawing their participation in the leading altcoin.
    XRP ETFs Hit Highest March Withdrawals With $16.62 Million
    XRP has resumed its price correction amid the broad crypto market volatility, causing its ETF-based products to record another day of notable losses.

    As momentum continues to grow weak, SoSoValue has provided data revealing that the spot XRP ETFs have recorded their largest withdrawal of the month during their latest trading session on Friday.

    XRP ETFs log $16.62 million in outflows

    Although XRP had recently recovered following a rapid rally triggered by the broad market resurgence, institutions did not rely on the rally as a bullish signal. Rather, they have continued to trade with caution, pulling up to $16.62 million across all XRP funds as of March 6, 2026.

    The withdrawals were recorded when XRP was trading in the red territory, showing daily declines of about 3%. While this weak momentum has continued, XRP has plunged by 2.08% over the last 24 hours, trading at $1.37 as of writing time.

    While the latest withdrawals recorded mark the highest outflow seen in over two months, the cumulative inflows into XRP spot ETFs still remain strong.

    As such, the funds have collectively achieved $1.24 billion in total net inflows since launch.

    21Shares leads with biggest outflow

    Nonetheless, the data further revealed that the outflows were largely driven by withdrawals from major XRP funds.

    Notably, the 21Shares XRP ETF recorded the biggest daily outflow of $10.60 million, followed by the Bitwise XRP ETF, which saw $3.65 million exit the fund. Meanwhile, the Grayscale XRP product experienced a withdrawal of $2.37 million.

    Meanwhile, other funds showed little to no movement during the trading session. The Canary XRP ETF and the Franklin XRP ETF both reported zero daily inflows, suggesting that investors remained cautious amid the mixed price action.

