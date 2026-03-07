AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Price at Make-or-Break Point, Bollinger Bands Signal

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Sat, 7/03/2026 - 12:52
    XRP is at a neutral price zone, as showcased by the Bollinger Bands indicator and on-chain metrics.
    Advertisement
    XRP Price at Make-or-Break Point, Bollinger Bands Signal
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google

    XRP showed resilience within the last seven days as its price appreciated by 6.29% over the period. The coin’s price is currently at a make-or-break point, as per the Bollinger Bands signal. CoinMarketCap data shows that XRP’s price is around the middle band.

    Advertisement

    XRP is trading near key technical pivot

    Notably, this is a pivotal point for XRP’s price, and the asset could move in either direction depending on market forces. Favorable support from users could drive the coin’s price upward to break resistance levels and reclaim higher levels.

    However, if XRP records low engagement, the asset is likely to continue its volatility struggles in the crypto space with a price around the middle Bollinger Band.

    Article image
    XRP Bollinger Bands Signal | Source: CoinMarketCap/TradingView

    In the last 24 hours, XRP has fluctuated between a daily low of $1.35 and a high of $1.41. As of this writing, XRP changes hands at $1.36, which represents a 2.7% decline within this time frame. The trading volume is also in the red, down by 12.8% at $2.07 billion.

    This bearish pressure is as a result of broader global financial market developments, including escalating tensions in the Middle East.

    Additionally, the crypto sector has taken a hit after the U.S. showed signs of economic weakness following the February job reports.

    A recovery for XRP is largely hinged on the $1.30 support. If investors increase their buying activity and defend this level, XRP is likely to rebound to the $1.42 level. The current trading volume does not suggest market participants are willing to go all out to support the coin.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 03/07/2026 - 03:00
    +157 Billion in 24 Hours: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Inflow Wave Ends Rally Expectations
    ByArman Shirinyan

    Nonetheless, in the crypto space, the market can swing very fast, and nothing is ruled out. However, if XRP breaches the $1.30 support, it might increase selling pressure and worsen the downward slip. Such a development could further sink XRP’s price toward $1.20.

    XRP whale activity and liquidity could trigger breakout

    As U.Today reported, within the last 96 hours, there has been an increased liquidity crunch on Binance

    The development remains a potential trigger for an upward price shift. For this to happen, XRP whales need to step in and halt the downward slip.

    Crypto chartist Steph is Crypto argues that XRP is primed for large holders to move the price much faster than it currently does.

    Meanwhile, the asset’s chart indicates two opposing forces at play. Depending on market forces and investors’ participation, XRP’s price could crash below $1 or soar to $2. The coin has not been able to maintain stability above $2 in the last 30 days.

    #XRP
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 7, 2026 - 11:31
    Shiba Inu Community Update: New ShibClaw Skill Launches With Warning Issued
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Mar 7, 2026 - 10:53
    Quantum Computing Can Break Zcash and Monero Privacy, Researcher Says
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    MEXC Launches Gold vs. Crypto Campaign: Zero-Fee Trading and $1M Prize Pool
    Nordic Blockchain Conference returns to Stockholm for its 8th edition, highlighting the future of digital finance, policy, and blockchain’s interplay with other frontier technologies.
    Toobit Launches March Spot Challenge with Deposit and Trading Prizes
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 7, 2026 - 12:52
    XRP Price at Make-or-Break Point, Bollinger Bands Signal
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Mar 7, 2026 - 11:31
    Shiba Inu Community Update: New ShibClaw Skill Launches With Warning Issued
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Mar 7, 2026 - 10:53
    Quantum Computing Can Break Zcash and Monero Privacy, Researcher Says
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Show all