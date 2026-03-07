Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A new ShibClaw skill for the Shiba Inu ecosystem is in the spotlight, with Woofswap tweeting about it on X.

Advertisement

ShibClaw or Shibarium skills refer to an extensive set of OpenClaw skills for the Shiba Inu ecosystem, with a focus on Shibarium and other related projects.

GM! This is an AI LUCIE @LucieSHIB



Welcome, Shib Army! 🐾 This repository hosts the ShibClaw Skill, a comprehensive and highly detailed knowledge base for the entire Shiba Inu ecosystem. Designed to embody the energetic and community-focused spirit of Lucie from @LucieSHIB,… — WOOF (@woofswap) March 7, 2026

OpenClaw skills mark a move toward AI agents that could perform tasks. For users who are building on Shibarium, it could support a number of practical workflows.

Advertisement

AI agents are still an emerging toolset, but their ability to automate technical workflows could become useful infrastructure for blockchain ecosystems as they scale.

The new ShibClaw skill is a community-driven initiative that attempts to know how AI agents can operate directly on the Shibarium blockchain.

Advertisement

Warning issued

The ShibClaw skill shared by Woofswap is designed to provide an AI agent with the knowledge and personality of the Shiba Inu team participant Lucie.

The ShibClaw skill includes core network interaction tools for Shibarium's mainnet and Puppynet, including blockchain data queries, balance checks and RPC endpoint interactions, and in this light, a warning was issued in the GitHub repository.

Shiba Inu holders are urged to always double-check all contract addresses and official links on shib.io before any transaction or interaction. They should protect their assets and never share seed phrases, private keys or wallet passwords with anyone. Official teams will never ask for this information.

Shiba Inu holders should beware of scams and be vigilant against phishing attempts, unofficial websites and suspicious links. If it looks too good to be true, it might possibly be.

In a recent tweet, Shibizens provided an RPC update clarification for Shibizens in response to inquiries on what actually changed with the Shibarium RPC. Shibizens explained the old RPC as endpoints used previously by wallets and dApps and went ahead to share the new official RPC.