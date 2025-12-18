XRP ETFs Cross $1 Billion in Steady 31-Day Inflow Streak

Advertisement

XRP has remained in the spotlight since the launch of the first U.S. spot XRP ETF to date, following the growing institutional demand demonstrated by the funds each day.

While the XRP ETF ecosystem has held tight to strong momentum, it has extended its steady inflow streak to the 31st day since launch, according to data from SosoValue.

This shows that the funds have continued to see strong positive flows since their first trading sessions to date, despite the unstable price conditions that have stirred uncertainty across the crypto market.

XRP ETFs surpass $1 billion in cumulative inflows

The data further shows that XRP ETFs have surpassed a major milestone, as they have recorded a massive $1.03 billion in cumulative net inflows as of December 18.

Advertisement

While this marks a major milestone for the broader XRP ecosystem, total net assets have also reached a massive $1.14 billion, reflecting a growing appetite for XRP-based products among institutions.

Following these impressive records, the majority of the funds saw their ETF market prices post gains of over 2% as of writing time, as momentum continues to grow within the ecosystem.

Advertisement

Notably, the massive $1.03 billion milestone has coincided with a sudden resurgence in the price of XRP. After a few days of staying in deep red territory, XRP is finally back in the green zone, showing a decent increase of 2.53% over the last day.

According to data provided by TradingView, XRP has seen a rapid 13.71% increase in volume, with its price trading at $1.90 as of writing time, a sharp boost from its intraday low of $1.83.

Franklin Templeton stay silent amid $18.99 million total inflow

While the latest trading session has seen XRP ETFs pull in a massive $18.99 million in single-day inflows, 21Shares has taken the lead for the day, recording the highest daily inflow among the pack at $5.49 million.

This was followed closely by the Canary XRP ETF and the Bitwise XRP ETF, with $5.19 million and $5.03 million, respectively, in inflows during the same period.

Nonetheless, Franklin Templeton’s XRP ETF recorded zero activity in its daily capital flow, contributing nothing to the total inflow recorded on the day.