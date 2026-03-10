AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP ETF Performance Praised as 'Really Impressive' by Bloomberg

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Tue, 10/03/2026 - 19:00
    Bloomberg Senior ETF Analyst Eric Balchunas has lauded the "impressive" resilience of the recently launched XRP ETFs.
    Advertisement
    XRP ETF Performance Praised as 'Really Impressive' by Bloomberg
    Cover image via U.Today
    Google

    The recently minted XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have been praised by none other than Bloomberg's Eric Balchunas despite their somewhat sluggish performance. 

    Advertisement

    According to the prominent pundit, the resilience of these funds amid a massive 45% price drawdown shows the utter dedication of the XRP community. 

    Casual retail investors typically flee during a "reverse shiny object moment," but the XRP funds have defied traditional market mechanics by continuing to hold substantial capital.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple CEO: 2026 to Be 'Defining Year' $2 XRP Back on the Menu: Bollinger Bands, Bitcoin (BTC) Recovers to $70,000 Amid 500% Liquidation Imbalance, 494 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Leaves Singapore's Coinhako to Major Market Maker: Morning Crypto Report

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 03/07/2026 - 13:55
    XRP ETFs Hit Highest March Withdrawals With $16.62 Million
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement

    "Like Solana this is really impressive given these launched into a brutal 45% drawdown," Balchunas noted on X. "Traditionally, inflows are near imposs for ETF having a reverse shiny object moment, and esp if they are brand new. My guess is this is largely XRP super fans vs casual retail."

    Current XRP ETF stats 

    The funds experienced nine-figure daily capital injections right out of the gate. For instance, Nov. 24 saw a record-setting single-day net inflow of over $164 million. This momentum carried the funds through December. However, the funds began to experience violent capital outflows in January. Jan. 29 stands out as the most brutal single day of capital flight, with the ETFs bleeding nearly $93 million in net outflows.

    The funds have indeed seen a massive drop in Total Net Assets (TNA) due to the depreciation of XRP's spot price, according to the data provided by SoSoValue. 

    Advertisement

    In January, the combined TNA of these ETFs peaked at $1.65 billion. Today, that number has slipped just below the $1 billion mark to $971 million.  

    That said, cumulative inflow metrics prove that investors are largely holding their ground.

    Canary and Bitwise are currently both holding over $260 million in assets. 

    #XRP News #ETF
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 10, 2026 - 16:09
    DOGE $0.10 Price Alert? Dogecoin Confronts Important Barrier
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Mar 10, 2026 - 16:02
    Ripple Director Names Turkey, Nigeria and UAE as "Must-Watch" Markets
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    MEXC Records $175M Net Inflows in February, Ranking 4th Among Global CEXs
    Endorphina Club Returns to Host the GamingTECH CEE Awards Ceremony & Party at HIPTHER Prague Summit 2026
    Istanbul Blockchain Week Launches Institutional Markets Summit: Pioneering Institutional Adoption of Digital Assets
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 10, 2026 - 19:00
    XRP ETF Performance Praised as 'Really Impressive' by Bloomberg
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Mar 10, 2026 - 16:09
    DOGE $0.10 Price Alert? Dogecoin Confronts Important Barrier
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Mar 10, 2026 - 16:02
    Ripple Director Names Turkey, Nigeria and UAE as "Must-Watch" Markets
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all